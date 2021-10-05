Sabres game day: Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to debut against Penguins

Down the middle: Casey Mittelstadt scored two goals Monday and has clearly established himself as the club's No. 1 center going into the season. Granato said Tuesday that Zemgus Girgensons will be locked in at center as well. Where does that leave Dylan Cozens? The coach said the learning curve remains high for Buffalo's No. 1 pick in 2019 and he could see time on the wing as well as in the middle.

Arttu Ruotsalainen and Cody Eakin are in camp at center and Tage Thompson has played there in the last four periods of the exhibition schedule. Cozens skated at center this morning but it appears that could change if events warrant.

"Dylan is still a young guy. So you know he's still gonna have his challenges at center," Granato said. "It's a tough position. He did outstanding for us last year. Now the expectations rise, and in fairness to him again, he's still he's still an evolving centerman in the NHL, 'Mitzi' and Zemgus are very confident NHL players, very assured and the other guys just don't have that time to feel that way. So the potential ups and downs are there for him."

There had been zero talk in camp of Cozens playing wing before today. So asked to reconfirm that possibility, Granato said Cozens could go there "at any moment."

"We're still evolving," Granato said. "If it comes down to it and say hypothetically, Thompson is shifting better there and that would potentially bump Dylan down a line I may say, 'Well Dylan should go to the wing then and get more time.' Dylan is a highly skilled hockey player. We know that, so he's not going to be lost in the shuffle as we sort out."

