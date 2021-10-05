Sabres game day: Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to debut against Penguins

The Sabres expect to have a new forward in the lineup tonight in PPG Paints Arena as left winger Axel Jonsson-Fjallby arrived at KeyBank Center for the morning skate and is slated to play against the Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m., MSG, Radio 550).
Jonsson-Fjallby, 23, was claimed off waivers Monday from Washington after playing the last three years at Hershey. He has not played in an NHL game after the Capitals drafted him in the fifth round in 2016.
"I'm so excited. I'm really happy about this opportunity," he said. "Just the fact that they claimed me shows that they believe in me and that's really good for me, good feeling."
Jonsson-Fjallby, who will wear No. 38, said he was happy to come to a team and organization with several players from Sweden and was a teammate of Rasmus Dahlin on Sweden's silver medal team at the 2018 World Junior Championships in Buffalo.
The 6-foot-1 Jonsson-Fjallby totaled 22 goals and 38 points the last two seasons in Hershey.
"I'm going to try to bring speed to the game," he said. "I don't see myself as a half-wall power play guy. I'm just trying to kind of bring the speed, play good on defense and penalty kill."
Jonsson-Fjallby is tentatively scheduled to play in tonight's game but the Sabres said they're still working through clerical issues with the NHL. Vinnie Hinostroza took the morning skate and will travel in the event there are any snags.
The full lineup: The Sabres enter 1-3 and several players who took part in Monday's 5-3 loss to Columbus will go back to back. There were seven defensemen on the ice at the morning skate and one will sit.
Dustin Tokarski is expected to start in goal, his first start of the preseason, and split the game with Aaron Dell.
Down the middle: Casey Mittelstadt scored two goals Monday and has clearly established himself as the club's No. 1 center going into the season. Granato said Tuesday that Zemgus Girgensons will be locked in at center as well. Where does that leave Dylan Cozens? The coach said the learning curve remains high for Buffalo's No. 1 pick in 2019 and he could see time on the wing as well as in the middle.
Arttu Ruotsalainen and Cody Eakin are in camp at center and Tage Thompson has played there in the last four periods of the exhibition schedule. Cozens skated at center this morning but it appears that could change if events warrant.
"Dylan is still a young guy. So you know he's still gonna have his challenges at center," Granato said. "It's a tough position. He did outstanding for us last year. Now the expectations rise, and in fairness to him again, he's still he's still an evolving centerman in the NHL, 'Mitzi' and Zemgus are very confident NHL players, very assured and the other guys just don't have that time to feel that way. So the potential ups and downs are there for him."
There had been zero talk in camp of Cozens playing wing before today. So asked to reconfirm that possibility, Granato said Cozens could go there "at any moment."
"We're still evolving," Granato said. "If it comes down to it and say hypothetically, Thompson is shifting better there and that would potentially bump Dylan down a line I may say, 'Well Dylan should go to the wing then and get more time.' Dylan is a highly skilled hockey player. We know that, so he's not going to be lost in the shuffle as we sort out."