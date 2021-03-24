Sabres game day: Avoiding record-setting skid will require road win

Matchup: Buffalo Sabres (6-20-4) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (19-11-2)
Where: PPG Paints Arena
When: 8 p.m.
TV: NBCSN
Radio: WGR 550
PITTSBURGH – The Sabres could make history Wednesday night in PPG Paints Arena.
This isn’t the kind of milestone General Manager Kevyn Adams envisioned when he took the job in June. With a loss against the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Sabres will set a franchise record with a 15-game winless streak.
Their 14 consecutive defeats are the longest drought for any team since the Phoenix Coyotes lost 15 in a row from Feb. 21 to March 21, 2004. The Sabres have not won a game since Feb. 23, posting a 0-12-2 record while being outscored 59-23. Their 16 points through 30 games are tied for the second fewest in franchise history. Only the 2013-14 Sabres had fewer points (14) during the first 30 games.
Nine teams in the NHL have 20 or more wins, led by the league-leading Tampa Bay Lightning (24). The Sabres are 20 points out of the fourth and final playoff spot in the East Division.
“Obviously, there would be a vulnerability if things don’t go right from the standpoint of confidence and swings,” Sabres interim coach Don Granato said. “We’re trying to, as a coaching staff, instill confidence that we will push through this. We’ll get to the other side. I believe our guys are in a good mindset with respect to that. I also believe they’re tactically dialed in on things that can bring consistency and more control to them individually and collectively as a group.
"They’re identifying with things that can really push them out of this but also give them foundational confidence to win on a more consistent basis. And when I say win, win little battles, win situations. Eventually those things add up to winning games.”
Lineup: Since both morning skates Wednesday were “optional,” the Penguins did not allow media to attend. Thus, we do not know Granato’s possible lines/pairings for the third meeting between the two teams. Here’s how the Sabres lined up Monday against the Rangers:
Tonight's anticipated lineup against the Rangers.#LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/ozLPkzHG3R— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) March 22, 2021
Defenseman Colin Miller (upper body) and winger Tobias Rieder (undisclosed) may not play. Granato told the media following practice Tuesday that Rieder is more of a “question mark,” while he expressed hope that Miller will be in the lineup. Winger Kyle Okposo is out with an upper-body injury.
The Penguins, meanwhile, are without Evgeni Malkin, Jason Zucker, Brandon Tanev and Teddy Blueger:
#Pens lines at today's practice...Guentzel-Crosby-RustZAR-McCann-KapanenRodrigues-Jankowski-LaffertySceviour-Gaudreau-AngelloZohorna mixing in fourth lineDumoulin-LetangMatheson-CeciPettersson-MarinoRiikola-Ruhwedel— Matt Vensel (@mattvensel) March 23, 2021
Revenge game: The Sabres’ Dustin Tokarski, a 31-year-old two-time Calder Cup champion in the American Hockey League, will start his first NHL game since Dec. 21, 2015, a 5-1 loss in which he allowed three goals on 14 shots for the Montreal Canadiens.
Tokarski stopped 33 of 37 shots in relief of Carter Hutton on Monday night in Madison Square Garden. Tokarski also will face some familiar faces, as he spent last season with the Penguins’ AHL affiliate and played under current Pittsburgh assistant coach Mike Vellucci.
Tristan Jarry (12-8-2, .909) will be in goal for the Penguins, according to coach Mike Sullivan.
Man in the middle: Between Jack Eichel’s injury and Eric Staal’s inevitable exit, it’s clear the Sabres will keep rookie forward Dylan Cozens at center for the rest of the season. Granato, though, told the media Wednesday morning that he won’t hesitate to use Cozens on the wing if the situation calls for it. Don’t be surprised if Cozens shifts to the wing with the Sabres using only three lines late in a game.
Granato spoke highly of Cozens’ versatility and how the 20-year-old has handled the jump to the National Hockey League.
“He’s an intelligent player,” Granato said of Cozens. “You think about where he’s at in his career now, what he went through in the last year. You’re a first-round pick. The spotlight is on you and you’re a world junior player two times in a row where the spotlight is on you. You came to training came last year, you went through all those experiences. …
"Dylan processes those things really well, really fast. He’s a fast learner and you combine that with his skill, his talent and his character and his competitiveness, which we’ve seen, you really have an exciting prospect and player. He’s already a very good NHL player, but I say prospect because he’s going to grow and he’s going to continue to grow fast.”
More of the same: The Sabres’ power play is lost without Eichel. Across the past 13 games, Buffalo is 0-for-21 on the man advantage. Drawing penalties is part of the problem. This team doesn’t have the puck enough in the offensive zone to earn opportunities on the power play.
Perhaps the additional practice time the past few days provided Granato with time to make changes.
“When you’re getting one, maybe two a game, it’s hard to generate momentum off the power play or get those Grade A chances, but with that, I think it’s pretty obvious that we aren’t drawing enough power plays,” said Staal. “We’re not playing with the puck enough on the attack or playing in the offensive zone enough to create those power-play opportunities. That’s all part of it.”
Skinner watch: We’re suddenly seeing the 2018-19 version of Jeff Skinner, when the two-time all-star scored 40 goals to earn a $72 million contract from the Sabres. Skinner has scored twice in the past three games, setting season highs in ice time (16:55) and shots on goal (six) Monday against New York. The 29-year-old left wing remains on a 5-on-5 line with Curtis Lazar and Casey Mittelstadt.
The trio will be a line to watch Wednesday night since they will likely face the Penguins’ AHL-quality bottom six. Unsurprisingly, Granato prioritized finding a way to put Skinner in a position to succeed.
“Well, excitement, and my first conversation with Jeff was just that,” Granato said on what’s been different with Skinner. “I felt an obligation to get him excited about playing, about scoring, about impacting outcomes, and I told him I was going to work on that from my side. Obviously, the coaching position itself, you hold a lot of leverage in that regard in what you present the players and what you present the team and focus points.
"Everybody knew we needed scoring and he’s a guy that can score. So, it was an easy situation for me and it went hand in hand with him. So, I’m excited to see him. On the bench, you see the energy, you see the life. In practice, it’s the same.”