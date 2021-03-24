Sabres game day: Avoiding record-setting skid will require road win

Tristan Jarry (12-8-2, .909) will be in goal for the Penguins, according to coach Mike Sullivan.

Man in the middle: Between Jack Eichel’s injury and Eric Staal’s inevitable exit, it’s clear the Sabres will keep rookie forward Dylan Cozens at center for the rest of the season. Granato, though, told the media Wednesday morning that he won’t hesitate to use Cozens on the wing if the situation calls for it. Don’t be surprised if Cozens shifts to the wing with the Sabres using only three lines late in a game.

Granato spoke highly of Cozens’ versatility and how the 20-year-old has handled the jump to the National Hockey League.

“He’s an intelligent player,” Granato said of Cozens. “You think about where he’s at in his career now, what he went through in the last year. You’re a first-round pick. The spotlight is on you and you’re a world junior player two times in a row where the spotlight is on you. You came to training came last year, you went through all those experiences. …