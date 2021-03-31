Sabres Game Day: As winless streak continues, home futility mark now in play

"We all want to see wins. Nobody wants to see wins more than the players because they're taking the heat and obviously me as a coach," Granato said. "The wins are going to be the byproduct of doing things the right way and we have to continue to work toward doing the things the right way and the process of it was gaining confidence in what are the right things we do as a team collectively. We're identifying better with that and the stronger that becomes, wins follow."

Winless streak update: If the Sabres lose tonight to push the winless streak to 19, it would be the longest in the NHL since Winnipeg went 19 straight in 1993-94 and would tie the Sabres for the ninth-longest in NHL history.

If you're looking ahead, there's only 10 teams who have reached 20 and nobody has gotten there since 1992-93, when the second-year San Jose Sharks went 20 games without a win and expansion Ottawa went 21. The record is 30, set by Winnipeg in 1981.

March madness: A loss in some form tonight would leave the Sabres at either 0-13-3 or 0-14-2 for March and make them just the second team ever to play at least 16 games in a month and not win a single one. The other was Detroit, which went 0-15-1 in March, 1977.