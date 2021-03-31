Sabres Game Day: As winless streak continues, home futility mark now in play

Matchup: Buffalo Sabres (6-23-5) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (17-13-4)
Where: KeyBank Center
When: 7:30 p.m.
TV: NBCSN
Radio: WGR 550
Yes, the eyes of the nation get to see the Sabres in yet-another attempt to snap the most onerous winless streak in franchise history after 18 games (0-15-3). And those that tune in also get a chance to watch Buffalo try to avoid equaling another dubious franchise mark.
"The first thing that popped in my head late Monday night was that old clip of John McEnroe from an early 1980s tirade at Wimbledon," writes Mike Harrington.
The Sabres are 0-9-2 in their last 11 home games and one more loss would tie the franchise mark of going winless in 12 at home, set at Memorial Auditorium during the 1990-91 season. The Sabres went 0-6-1-5 (remember ties?) during a stretch that ran from Jan. 27-March 10, 1991 and was finally broken by a 6-1 win over the Hartford Whalers on St. Patrick's Day just over 30 years ago.
The NHL record for home winless streaks is 17, set by Ottawa in 1995-96 and equaled by the expansion Atlanta Thrashers of 1999-2000. The last team to get to 12 was Vancouver in 2016-17.
Buffalo, now 6-23-5, remains last in the National Hockey League with 17 points and is well on its way to matching the league record with a 10th consecutive season outside the playoffs.
The Sabres are an NHL-worst 2-11-3 at home this season and the numbers are astonishing.
They have scored just 26 goals in those 16 games, a shocking average of 1.63 per game that includes five shutouts and three other games where they only scored one goal. They have scored only 14 goals at 5-on-5 -- fewer than one per game!
They are last in the league home goals for and against (3.69), as well as shots per game (26.3). Their only victories were a 3-2 triumph over the New York Rangers on Jan. 26 and their 4-3 shootout win over New Jersey on Jan. 30.
Two months later, they don't have another win.
"You don't have that same energy in the building when you're buzzing, when a guy is going in on a breakaway and it's just dead quiet," winger Kyle Okposo said after today's optional morning skate. "That's something that you don't really get used to as a player. You feed off that energy, feed off that buzz. We feed off people here in KeyBank Center in the seats. We just have to do a better job in all games, home and away, of getting results. We're continuing to work towards that."
Interim coach Don Granato takes solace in the way his club has played in the first two periods of the last two games. The Sabres looked strong through 40 minutes Saturday in Boston and again here Monday against the Flyers and blew a lead both times.
"We all want to see wins. Nobody wants to see wins more than the players because they're taking the heat and obviously me as a coach," Granato said. "The wins are going to be the byproduct of doing things the right way and we have to continue to work toward doing the things the right way and the process of it was gaining confidence in what are the right things we do as a team collectively. We're identifying better with that and the stronger that becomes, wins follow."
Winless streak update: If the Sabres lose tonight to push the winless streak to 19, it would be the longest in the NHL since Winnipeg went 19 straight in 1993-94 and would tie the Sabres for the ninth-longest in NHL history.
If you're looking ahead, there's only 10 teams who have reached 20 and nobody has gotten there since 1992-93, when the second-year San Jose Sharks went 20 games without a win and expansion Ottawa went 21. The record is 30, set by Winnipeg in 1981.
March madness: A loss in some form tonight would leave the Sabres at either 0-13-3 or 0-14-2 for March and make them just the second team ever to play at least 16 games in a month and not win a single one. The other was Detroit, which went 0-15-1 in March, 1977.
The Sabres' only pointless month of more than 10 games was January, 2015 in the height of the tank when they went 0-12-0.
Mittelstadt has proved this season that he’s able to learn from any growing pains and apply those lessons when in the lineup.
Lineup news: To start a back to back and a stretch of three games in four nights, the Sabres peeled back and had an optional morning skate today. The Flyers did not skate at all. Thus, we don't have a lot of pregame lineup news.
With Dylan Cozens out of the lineup after being injured Monday, here's out the Sabres lined up Tuesday in practice:
Sabres' lines during practice:Hall-Mittelstadt-ThompsonOlofsson-Sheahan-ReinhartSkinner-Lazar-OkposoRieder-Eakin-FogartySmith, Dea rotating in.— Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) March 30, 2021
Linus Ullmark (5-5-3, 2.60/.916) is expected to start in goal for the Sabres. Brian Elliott (9-4-1, 2.84/.893) is likely to head back to the net for Philadelphia. He improved to 4-0, 1.40/.951 against the Sabres this year with Monday's 4-3 overtime win. His eye-popping career numbers against Buffalo are 17-2-2, 1.74/.941 for his career.
Linus Ullmark dug the puck out of his own net, flipped it in the air as an expression of fru…
Cozens doing well: The Sabres got some good news on Cozens, as GM Kevyn Adams said on a live stream on the team's web site that the rookie center could be back in a few days. Granato confirmed that with reporters.
"A lot of relief a lot of excitement," Granato said. "I saw him the next morning... He was really angry he was upset at himself at the fact that he was injured. You guys sense the competitive nature of Dylan Cozens. It is there. He's an intense intense hockey player and he was mad that he has to sit out games."