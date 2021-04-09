Sabres game day: Arttu Ruotsalainen to make NHL debut against Capitals

Where: KeyBank Center

When: 7 p.m.

TV: MSG

Radio: WGR 550

Don Granato did not have to watch the game film closely to know all that went wrong with the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.

Granato could see the various mistakes from his spot on the bench, as bad habits leaked into the Sabres’ game throughout their 6-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils in KeyBank Center. There was little time for the interim coach to make corrections, as Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals are in town for a Friday prime-time matchup.

The Capitals have lost four of their last six games, but they have conquered the Sabres over the past five years. The top four playoff teams in the East Division have beaten up Buffalo this season, as the Sabres own a combined 1-16-1 record against Washington, the New York Islanders, Pittsburgh and Boston.