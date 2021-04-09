Sabres game day: Arttu Ruotsalainen to make NHL debut against Capitals

Matchup: Buffalo Sabres (9-24-6) vs. Washington Capitals (25-11-4)
Where: KeyBank Center
When: 7 p.m.
TV: MSG
Radio: WGR 550
Don Granato did not have to watch the game film closely to know all that went wrong with the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.
Granato could see the various mistakes from his spot on the bench, as bad habits leaked into the Sabres’ game throughout their 6-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils in KeyBank Center. There was little time for the interim coach to make corrections, as Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals are in town for a Friday prime-time matchup.
The Capitals have lost four of their last six games, but they have conquered the Sabres over the past five years. The top four playoff teams in the East Division have beaten up Buffalo this season, as the Sabres own a combined 1-16-1 record against Washington, the New York Islanders, Pittsburgh and Boston.
“We have to challenge ourselves to become better and these games are playoff series,” said Granato. “I spoke to the players this morning about, ‘You want to know what the playoffs are like? This is what they’re like.’ You play top teams. You can’t run to another division and play a lesser team. You’re playing top teams and they need the two points badly, so they’re not taking you lightly. For us, that’s a challenge we have to embrace. If we embrace it, we become better individually and collectively. … These teams hold you accountable. The sport of hockey holds you accountable. If you don’t take away time and space, they’re going to make a good play on you."
The Capitals have outscored the Sabres, 23-12, in six games this season and own a 15-3-2 record against Buffalo dating back to Dec. 28, 2015.
Alex Ovechkin scored his 266th career power-play goal on Thursday against the Bruins, moving him past Brett Hull for the second-most power play goals in NHL history in 81 fewer games played. He is now nine power-play goals shy of passing Dave Andreychuk (274) for the most in NHL history.
With the goal Thursday, Ovechkin became the eighth player in NHL history with 16-plus consecutive 20-goal seasons and the fourth to do so from the start of his career.
Although the Capitals have scored zero 5-on-5 goals over their past two games, limiting their offense in transition will be difficult for the Sabres after their defensive issues Thursday against the Devils.
“They’re very good,” said Sabres defenseman Colin Miller. “We’re going to have to be sharp. Keeping things to the outside is definitely a key, especially against these teams that are so skilled. They like to create a lot of offense and they’re really good at it.”
Lineup: Unless the Sabres trade Taylor Hall before puck drop, Granato will again use a lineup with seven defensemen and 11 forwards. The difference, though, is that 23-year-old forward Arttu Ruotsalainen will make his NHL debut.
Ruotsalainen had five goals with eight assists for 13 points in 13 games with the Rochester Americans before joining the Sabres' taxi squad. He also established himself as a top player in Finland this season, totaling 16 goals with 11 assists for 27 points in 19 games before his loan agreement with Ilves ended in December.
Granato settled on a top line of Sam Reinhart at center alongside Jeff Skinner and Victor Olofsson on Thursday. The trio had seven shot attempts at 5-on-5 and were on the ice for only three by the Devils. Skinner scored his fourth goal of this season while registering four shots in 18:40 of ice time.
Reinhart hasn’t looked all that comfortable at center since shifting there out of necessity. The 25-year-old went 2-for-10 in the faceoff circle Thursday and has won just 39.5% of his 76 draws this season.
Here’s a look at how the Sabres lined up at the start of the game Thursday:
Sabres' lines/pairings tonight with Taylor Hall sitting:Asplund-Mittelstadt-ThompsonOlofsson-Reinhart-OkposoRieder-Eakin-FogartySkinner-SheahanBryson-RistolainenDahlin-JokiharjuMiller-MontourIrwinUllmark in goal.— Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) April 8, 2021
And this was the Capitals’ lineup Thursday in Boston:
Capitals lines vs Bruins:Ovechkin-Eller-OshieSheary-Backstrom-WilsonVrana-Kuznetsov-CarrHagelin-Dowd-HathawayOrlov-CarlsonDillon-SchultzChara-JensenSamsonov— Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) April 8, 2021
Goalie decision: With this being the second game of the back-to-back, the Sabres will turn to 31-year-old backup Dustin Tokarski, who has a .904 save percentage and 3.79 goals-against average in four appearances with Buffalo this season.
The Capitals start Vitek Vanecek, a 25-year-old rookie who is 4-0-1 with a .947 save percentage in five starts against the Sabres. Over his last two starts, Vanecek has stopped 60 of 62 shots.
Traction on special teams: Tage Thompson’s rebound goal in the second period Thursday was only the Sabres’ third on the power play in 22 games. Their 3-for-41 slump coincides with Jack Eichel’s upper-body injury.
Buffalo has scored a power-play goal in consecutive games for the first time since February, but those came against the Devils’ league-worst penalty kill. The Sabres had trouble setting up in the offensive zone and their top unit was particularly bad Thursday night.
A lack of practice time is one factor. Granato has also had to dedicate most of his time to implementing a new system at 5-on-5.
The Capitals have allowed one power-play goal in their last six games, stopping 15 of their 16 (93.8%) power plays against. During that span, which dates to March 30, their 93.8 penalty-kill percentage ranks second in the NHL. Additionally, Washington’s power play seventh in the NHL this season.
Growing pains: Since Granato took over as interim coach March 17, the Sabres have allowed the second-most goals in the NHL. Remember, this team has been hit hard by injury and the Eric Staal trade. Buffalo is currently without Eichel, Dylan Cozens and Curtis Lazar.
But the Sabres are giving up too much in the defensive zone. One example is Jack Hughes’ goal Thursday night, when Buffalo defenseman Jacob Bryson’s turnover gave the Devils possession in the Sabres’ end. Hughes was left uncovered in the slot and Kyle Okposo was unable to prevent the former first overall pick from releasing a shot that beat Linus Ullmark.
However, the Sabres have scored the 14th-most 5-on-5 goals during that span, a marked improvement after they were at the bottom of the NHL under former coach Ralph Krueger.
Milestone: This will be Olofsson’s 100th NHL game if he is in the lineup Friday night.
Among players who have debuted with the Sabres, Olofsson’s 19 career power-play goals ties Gilbert Perreault and trails only Rick Martin (23) for the most by any player through 100 games in franchise history.