Sabres game day: Anders Bjork's 'fresh start' begins against former team

“I have some offensive ability and I want to learn and develop into a more offensive player and score more goals,” said Bjork. “I think that’s the way I can help this team.”

Familiar faces: Hall will make his Bruins debut Tuesday night, while Lazar will be a game-time decision.

Hall will skate on the Bruins’ second line alongside center David Krejci and Craig Smith. Krejci’s 21 assists rank second on the team behind Brad Marchand’s 29. Hall was with the Bruins’ second power-play unit during the morning skate.

Hall, of course, struggled during his time with the Sabres, totaling only two goals with 17 assists in 37 games. Hall's primary issue was an inability to finish. He had a career-low 2.3% shooting percentage compared to his previous career average of 10.4% and his mark of 14% during the Hart Trophy season with the New Jersey Devils in 2017-18.

According to MoneyPuck.com, Hall ranks second-to-last in the NHL in goals above expected, which measures a player's ability to finish scoring chances.