Sabres game day: Anders Bjork's 'fresh start' begins against former team

Matchup: Buffalo Sabres (10-25-6) vs. Boston Bruins (21-12-6)
Where: TD Garden
When: 7 p.m.
TV: MSG
Radio: WGR 550
Anders Bjork did not have to race to the airport after receiving the phone call late Sunday night.
Bjork, a 24-year-old winger, simply had to prepare to face his former team when he was acquired by the Buffalo Sabres in a trade that sent Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar to the Boston Bruins.
The opportunity will come Tuesday night, as Bjork will skate alongside Dylan Cozens and Arttu Ruotsalainen in the Sabres’ game against Hall and the Bruins inside TD Garden. For Bjork, the trade represents a clean slate after he was used in a limited role during his 138 regular-season games with Boston since 2017-18.
“I was excited for sure,” Bjork said following his first morning skate as a Sabre. “There’s opportunity. It’s a fresh start for me. I don’t think my time in the NHL has gone the way I wanted it, but this is a great opportunity for me to start over and begin working even harder to become the player I believe I can be. I’m excited to do it here. There’s definitely some opportunity. I think this organization really cares about developing the players and making the players better, so I’m excited for that."
Bjork had two goals with three assists and a minus-8 rating while averaging only 12:18 of ice time in 30 games with the Bruins this season. Bjork has a quick shot release, and an impressive 11.8 career shooting percentage. Receiving more offensive-zone starts with skilled forwards should lead to an increase in production offensively. Among Bruins forwards to appear in at least 20 games this season, Bjork received the third-fewest offensive-zone starts at 5-on-5, according to NaturalStatTrick.com.
Across parts of four seasons in the NHL, Bjork totaled 16 goals and 23 assists while averaging 10:30 of ice time.
Interim coach Don Granato wants to ease Bjork into action these next few games, as the adjustment to a new team and system can take time.
“Very familiar with his game,” said Granato, who was at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program at the same time as Bjork. “He plays a very high-speed, high-tempo game. He has a lot of skill. And as far as expectations for him, we need to get him to settle into what we're doing, and that's going to take a little bit of time. On the coaching side, as always, we're looking to speed that process. But in all fairness, he just has to play and play hard. He's very comfortable with that.”
Bjork will have the opportunity to seize a prominent role in this lineup with Taylor Hall gone and the Sabres prioritizing player development.
“I have some offensive ability and I want to learn and develop into a more offensive player and score more goals,” said Bjork. “I think that’s the way I can help this team.”
Familiar faces: Hall will make his Bruins debut Tuesday night, while Lazar will be a game-time decision.
Hall will skate on the Bruins’ second line alongside center David Krejci and Craig Smith. Krejci’s 21 assists rank second on the team behind Brad Marchand’s 29. Hall was with the Bruins’ second power-play unit during the morning skate.
Hall, of course, struggled during his time with the Sabres, totaling only two goals with 17 assists in 37 games. Hall's primary issue was an inability to finish. He had a career-low 2.3% shooting percentage compared to his previous career average of 10.4% and his mark of 14% during the Hart Trophy season with the New Jersey Devils in 2017-18.
According to MoneyPuck.com, Hall ranks second-to-last in the NHL in goals above expected, which measures a player's ability to finish scoring chances.
“It's been a bad year for me personally, and I need to play well. I need to contribute, and most of all I want to be part of a team that wins games,” said Hall. “I really believe that we can do that here. That's just my main goal. There's been a lot of distractions this year, a lot of things that really haven't gone well and confidence-wise the team here in Buffalo just never got off to the right foot. I think the best way to get confidence is to be a part of a winning team and to make yourself part of the bigger solution, and that's what I'm looking forward to doing."
Lazar, 26, totaled five goals with four assists and a minus-4 rating while averaging 13:36 of ice time in 33 games this season. The former first-round draft pick has missed the past six games with a lower-body injury.
Lazar centered the Bruins’ fourth line during their morning skate Tuesday.
BRUINS PRACTICE LINESMarchand-Bergeron-PastrnakHall-Krejci-SmithRitchie-Coyle-DeBruskKuraly/Blidh-Lazar-WagnerLauzon-McAvoyReilly-KampferZboril-Clifton/TinordiSwaymanVladarRask— Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) April 13, 2021
Lineup: The Sabres will continue to deploy a top-six line of Casey Mittelstadt, Rasmus Asplund and Tage Thompson. It appears Sam Reinhart will again center a line with Jeff Skinner and Victor Olofsson. With Bjork drawing into the lineup, winger Tobias Rieder will be a healthy scratch.
Bad trend: Buffalo has not won a game in Boston since Dec. 16, 2018, and the Sabres are 1-17-1 this season against the East Division’s top four teams: Washington, the New York Islanders, Pittsburgh and the Bruins.
The Bruins are fourth in the East Division, only four points ahead of the New York Rangers and eight points behind the Penguins for third place.
Goalies: Linus Ullmark will get the start for the Sabres for the eighth time since returning to the lineup from a lower-body injury. Ullmark has won four of his last five starts, including a 40-save performance on Sunday in Philadelphia.
The Bruins will turn to rookie Jeremy Swayman, who has a .929 save percentage in three NHL appearances. The 22-year-old played last season at the University of Maine.
Improvement: The Sabres have gone 4-2-2 in their last eight games, outscoring opponents 30-26 while averaging only 27.5 shots on goal. Their eight points and 39 goals scored rank fourth (tied) and third in the NHL, respectively, during that span.
Buffalo is also doing a better job at goal prevention. Although the Sabres are allowing 36.1 shots on goal per game, they have allowed only the eighth-most goals in the past eight games. Their leading point getters have been Mittelstadt (7) and Kyle Okposo (7), while Mittelstadt has a team-high five goals.
Changes needed: The Sabres are 3-for-47 on the power play over their last 24 games, the worst mark in the NHL since Feb. 27. There hasn’t been continuity in the two units, as Hall began to sit for precautionary reasons and Cozens was out with an upper-body injury.
One possible solution could be Ruotsalainen, the 23-year-old rookie forward who scored his first career NHL goal on Sunday in Philadelphia. Ruotsalainen’s one-timer is reminiscent of Olofsson’s and could provide the Sabres with an effective option for the second unit.
Buffalo, though, has struggled to enter the zone and get set up, as opponents continue to pressure the Sabres into turnovers and misfired passes. Puck retrieval has been an issue, which is why Rasmus Ristolainen is on the top unit.
“We actually just finished working a little bit and gave the power play some time,” said Granato. “I can take some responsibility for that in the sense of a neglect. There’s opportunities, it’s part of your priorities as a coach, especially within this schedule. The priorities were what we’ve discussed: certain players and five-on-five game. We’ve made those an absolute priority for survival and necessity, and now we’re at a point now we feel we can start turning to (the power play and possible personnel changes).