Sabres game day: All signs point to Sam Reinhart playing against Flyers

Matchup: Buffalo Sabres (0-2-0) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (2-0-0)
Where: Wells Fargo Center
When: 7:30 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Network
Radio: WGR 550
PHILADELPHIA – All signs point to Sam Reinhart playing right wing on the Buffalo Sabres' top line tonight against the Flyers.
However, coach Ralph Krueger did not want to commit to the 25-year-old pushing through a lower-body injury suffered Friday night against the Washington Capitals.
Reinhart, who fell behind the net while chasing a loose puck against the Capitals, participated in the Sabres' morning skate and took line rushes alongside Jack Eichel and Taylor Hall. Reinhart did not appear limited and finished the skate. Casey Mittelstadt, who would replace Reinhart in the lineup, was on the ice for more than an hour, as he also participated in an intense skills session with Sabres director of player development Matt Ellis.
If all goes according to plan, Reinhart will reunite with Eichel on the top line, but Krueger described the four-time 20-goal scorer as “questionable.”
The Buffalo Sabres have to be better away from KeyBank Center or they go nowhere. Period.
Lineup watch: Tage Thompson’s stay on the top line lasted less than two games. The 23-year-old winger is expected to skate with Cody Eakin and Tobias Rieder in what is essentially an energy line. They’ll be expected to play sound defense and control possession in the offensive zone. Wearing down the Flyers will be essential, as Philadelphia coach Alain Vigneault said Monday morning he wants his players to be better at 5 on 5 than they were in their two wins against Pittsburgh.
“We play the same way,” said Thompson. “I think it doesn’t matter. We’ve got a lot of solid players throughout our lineup. We’re pretty deep. Just trying to find the right combos. I like playing with those guys. We’ve had some good chemistry right off the hop here the last couple practices. Working hard, make sure we’re wearing down their D and getting pucks and bodies to the net. Playing simple, especially early on in the game and the season. … When you simplify the game, it makes it easier to get into a flow.”
Here's a look at the Sabres’ lines and pairings during the morning skate. With Reinhart moving up, Dylan Cozens has been placed with Eric Staal and Victor Olofsson:
Sabres' lines/pairings during the morning skate in Philadelphia:Hall-Eichel-ReinhartOlofsson-Staal-CozensRieder-Eakin-ThompsonSkinner-Lazar-SheahanMcCabe-RistolainenDahlin-MontourMiller-JokiharjuExtras: Irwin, Mittelstadt.— Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) January 18, 2021
Power-play changes: Expect some adjustments from the Sabres’ power play after it went 0 for 5 in the 2-1 loss to Washington on Friday night. Krueger wasn’t displeased with the structure deployed in the offensive zone against the Capitals’ penalty kill.
A lack of scoring was the result of squandering opportunities. The Sabres did not show enough patience and skated themselves into trouble after entering the zone. A top unit of Eichel, Hall, Reinhart, Olofsson and Rasmus Dahlin has the potential to be among the NHL’s best.
“We’re not as concerned about the production as about the process,” said Krueger. “We did like certain things. We thought the final component of creating net pressure and second opportunities was missing. We were getting control in the zone but forcing a little too quick to try to get scoring chances, versus having some calm and moving the puck and then working it to chances.”
Goalie watch: Krueger prefers to not announce his starting goalie until the decision is obvious in pregame warmup. Watching the morning skate, though, revealed Linus Ullmark is in line to start tonight against the Flyers. Carter Hutton is likely to handle the game Tuesday night, depending on Ullmark’s performance and workload.
Ullmark was the first goalie off the ice, while Hutton stayed in net with the taxi-squad players.
Hutton has an .894 save percentage in seven career games against Philadelphia, to Linus Ullmark's total of .899 in two career games.
Carter Hart will start against the Sabres, with Brian Elliott handling the second game Tuesday. Hart, who has stopped 62 of 67 shots against this season, had a .964 save percentage in two wins against Buffalo in 2019-20.
Man down: Flyers winger Sean Couturier, the team's MVP in each of the past two seasons, will miss at least two weeks because of a rib injury. The 28-year-old has scored 86 goals across the past three regular seasons, including 22 in the coronavirus-shortened 2019-20, and in September won the Selke Trophy, which is awarded annually to the top defensive forward in the NHL.
Morgan Frost, a first-round draft pick in 2017, is expected to take Couturier's spot in the lineup.
“We’re playing against a team that after watching both those games against Washington, they played extremely well,” said Vigneault. “They had some real good looks. Could have possibly won one of the two, so it’s going to be a tough game. I’m going to be saying this I don’t know how many times throughout the season, but we’re in a very tough division. You’re going to have to be at your best every night.”
Warm welcome: With a point Monday against Philadelphia, Hall will become the 11th player in franchise history to begin their Sabres career with a point in three or more consecutive games.
Hall would join Bob Sweeney (6 games), Randy Burridge (4), Jody Gage (4), Real Cloutier (4), Taylor Fedun (3), Casey Nelson (3), Calle Johansson (3), Bob Logan (3), Adam Creighton (3) and John Van Boxmeer (3).
History: Rasmus Ristolainen's goal Friday night was his 43rd with the Sabres, surpassing Bill Hajt for the 10th-most by a defenseman in team history. Ristolainen also tied Jim Schoenfeld for the seventh-most career points (228)