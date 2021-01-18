Sabres game day: All signs point to Sam Reinhart playing against Flyers

Hutton has an .894 save percentage in seven career games against Philadelphia, to Linus Ullmark's total of .899 in two career games.

Carter Hart will start against the Sabres, with Brian Elliott handling the second game Tuesday. Hart, who has stopped 62 of 67 shots against this season, had a .964 save percentage in two wins against Buffalo in 2019-20.

Man down: Flyers winger Sean Couturier, the team's MVP in each of the past two seasons, will miss at least two weeks because of a rib injury. The 28-year-old has scored 86 goals across the past three regular seasons, including 22 in the coronavirus-shortened 2019-20, and in September won the Selke Trophy, which is awarded annually to the top defensive forward in the NHL.

Morgan Frost, a first-round draft pick in 2017, is expected to take Couturier's spot in the lineup.

“We’re playing against a team that after watching both those games against Washington, they played extremely well,” said Vigneault. “They had some real good looks. Could have possibly won one of the two, so it’s going to be a tough game. I’m going to be saying this I don’t know how many times throughout the season, but we’re in a very tough division. You’re going to have to be at your best every night.”