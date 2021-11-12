Sabres game day: Aiming to not have too much respect for star-studded Oilers

Goalie: Dustin Tokarski will make his seventh start of the season for the Sabres. He has a 1-3-2 record and .902 save percentage, losing each of his past five starts in regulation or overtime. Those losses aren't on Tokarski, though. Four of the five goals against Monday night came on deflections. He isn't receiving much support from his offense, either.

Edmonton is expected to start rookie goalie Stuart Skinner, who allowed three goals on 38 shots in a loss at Detroit on Tuesday.

Skid: The Sabres are winless in five straight and their 22 goals against during that span is the third-worst mark in the league since Oct. 31.

Trending up: Anders Bjork is coming off two of his best games this season for the Sabres. Bjork, a 25-year-old winger, didn't eclipse 13 minutes of ice time in either game, but he scored his second goal of the season Monday night and is starting to make more of an impact every shift. He's using his speed to strip pucks in the neutral zone, leading to transition chances for his line.

Confidence was the issue, Granato explained. But Bjork is starting to get more involved and is capable of being a threat offensively for the Sabres.