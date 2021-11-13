Sabres game day: Aaron Dell expected to start in goal against Maple Leafs

Sabres Observations: Dylan Cozens, Dustin Tokarski out-duel McDavid, Draisaitl Dylan Cozens scored twice in a span of 5:14 for his first career multi-goal game, and goalie Dustin Tokarski delivered several remarkable saves in the third period to help the Buffalo Sabres snap their five-game skid with a 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers.

The Sabres, meanwhile, are expected to have Aaron Dell in goal for the first time this season. Dell, 32, had a .905 save percentage in three games for the Rochester Americans. He joined the organization on a one-year contract in July after appearing in 114 NHL games with San Jose and New Jersey since 2016.

The team didn't hold a morning skate Saturday, but coach Don Granato will address the media at approximately 5:30 p.m., Eastern.

William Nylander leads the Maple Leafs in points (15) and is tied with Matthews for the team lead in goals (7).

Lineup

It's also uncertain if the Sabres will make any lineup changes following their 3-2 win over Edmonton on Friday night. Defenseman Will Butcher missed five minutes in the first period after a high hit along the far boards. Butcher returned to the game and finished with only 10:59 of ice time. He was on the ice for 2:42 in the third period, so it's possible Granato shortened his bench with the Sabres protecting a lead.

Here's how the Sabres lined up Friday night against Edmonton: