Sabres game day: Aaron Dell expected to start in goal against Maple Leafs

Matchup: Buffalo Sabres (6-5-2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-1)
Where: KeyBank Center
When: 7 p.m.
TV: MSG in Western New York
Radio: WGR 550
Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs are back in Buffalo for the first time since Feb. 16, 2020.
The last meeting between the two teams occurred less than a month before the Covid-19 pandemic suspended the season. Much has changed for the Sabres, while the star-studded Maple Leafs are still playing under the immense pressure created by recent playoff failures.
Jack Eichel, Sam Reinhart and Rasmus Ristolainen won't be the key players trying to spoil the Maple Leafs' successful run. Toronto has won seven of its last eight games, backed by the steady goaltending of Jack Campbell and balanced scoring from its stars.
However, Campbell isn't expected to be in goal for the Maple Leafs. His 30 saves Friday night helped them secure an overtime win over Calgary. Instead, Joseph Woll will make his NHL debut. Woll, 23, and Matthews were Toronto's only draft picks in 2016 to attend the event when it was held in Buffalo that June.
Dylan Cozens scored twice in a span of 5:14 for his first career multi-goal game, and goalie Dustin Tokarski delivered several remarkable saves in the third period to help the Buffalo Sabres snap their five-game skid with a 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers.
The Sabres, meanwhile, are expected to have Aaron Dell in goal for the first time this season. Dell, 32, had a .905 save percentage in three games for the Rochester Americans. He joined the organization on a one-year contract in July after appearing in 114 NHL games with San Jose and New Jersey since 2016.
Support Local Journalism
The team didn't hold a morning skate Saturday, but coach Don Granato will address the media at approximately 5:30 p.m., Eastern.
William Nylander leads the Maple Leafs in points (15) and is tied with Matthews for the team lead in goals (7).
Lineup
It's also uncertain if the Sabres will make any lineup changes following their 3-2 win over Edmonton on Friday night. Defenseman Will Butcher missed five minutes in the first period after a high hit along the far boards. Butcher returned to the game and finished with only 10:59 of ice time. He was on the ice for 2:42 in the third period, so it's possible Granato shortened his bench with the Sabres protecting a lead.
Here's how the Sabres lined up Friday night against Edmonton:
Sabres' lines/pairings vs. Edmonton:Skinner-Thompson-AsplundGirgensons-Eakin-OkposoCaggiula-Cozens-HinostrozaBjork-Ruotsalainen-HaydenDahlin-PysykBryson-MillerButcher-HaggTokarski in goal.— Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) November 12, 2021
Coming of age: The most notable development from the Sabres' win Friday night was Dylan Cozens' success against Connor McDavid. Cozens, 20, scored twice for his first career multi-goal game and his line did well preventing quality chances against McDavid's line.
Cozens aced his most difficult test to date and it's likely his line will draw a similar assignment against Matthews.
Trending up: Defenseman Jacob Bryson led all Sabres in 5-on-5 ice time Friday, skating 17:06 and delivering perhaps his finest performance since making his NHL debut last February. Bryson's most impressive play came in the third period when he pushed McDavid off the puck during a rush, preventing a scoring chance and helping Buffalo regain possession.
Bryson impressive defending on McDavid #LetsGoBuffalo #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/73YaDQhZRt— Buffalo Hockey moments (@SabresPlays) November 13, 2021
When Bryson was on the ice at 5-on-5, the Sabres had 54.17% of the shot attempts. He was matched up against the Oilers' top line for most of the night.
Standings watch: The Sabres are fifth in the Atlantic Division, eight points behind the first-place Florida Panthers and five behind the Maple Leafs.
"Jack Eichel has been on bit of a redemption tour ever since he hit the jackpot and got his long-awaited trade to Vegas last week," writes Mike Harrington.