Sabres game day: A three-game winning streak in the offing?

Matchup: Buffalo Sabres (9-23-6) vs. New Jersey Devils (13-18-6)
Where: KeyBank Center
When: 7 p.m.
TV: MSG
Radio: WGR 550
The Sabres and Devils were both being careful even though the trade deadline isn't until 3 p.m. Monday.
Give a gander at the New Jersey Devils' lineup tonight in KeyBank Center and it will have the kind of holes the Buffalo Sabres' roster could be displaying in the next couple of days.
It will be the Devils' first appearance since Wednesday night's blockbuster trade that sent veterans Travis Zajac and Kyle Palmieri to the New York Islanders for package of prospects and draft picks that included a first-rounder this July.
Zajac had played 1,024 games with New Jersey since being drafted 20th overall in 2004 and opted to waive his no-trade clause to go to a Stanley Cup contender. Palmieri was a five-time 20-goal scorer for the Devils and had played 395 games for them the last six seasons.
Those are big losses for the Devils but they won't change the Sabres' outlook on the game.
"It's interesting at this part of the year in playing in a division where there's only seven other opponents," Sabres interim coach Don Granato said today. "There's enough familiarity going into each game now that you don't really need to make the game much about the opponent you're playing or any discrepancies in their roster. And for us, we have to have the focus on where we can make our improvements, how we can become a better team."
Buffalo, meanwhile, will again sit Taylor Hall in advance of a potential trade just had the Devils had done the last two games with Palmieri. Granato said Hall remains involved in off-ice workouts and team meetings.
Streaking: The Sabres are 3-0-2 in their last five games. They have not gotten points in six straight since they started the 2019-20 season 5-0-1. They are also going for their first three-game winning streak of the season, something they have not done since February, 2020.
Buffalo is 4-2-1 against New Jersey this year heading into the final meeting of the series.
The lineup: Granato dropped a couple surprises on reporters today when he said the Sabres are using the same lineup as in Tuesday's 5-3 win at New Jersey. That means a return to the crease for Linus Ullmark (8-5-3, 2.48/.919) when it would seem this could have been a game for backup Dustin Tokarski, with Ullmark meeting Washington here Friday.
The other head-scratcher was the "same lineup" means the Sabres once again going with 11 forwards and seven defenseman and thus dressing veteran Matt Irwin, who only played 4 minutes, 52 seconds on Tuesday. It also means no NHL debut for Arttu Ruotsalainen, who was called up to the taxi squad Monday.
The reason is the Sabres are balancing daily salary cap issues. According to CapFriendly.com, the Sabres have about $3 million in cap space but are likely watching their money closely heading into the deadline and to keep an eye on performance bonuses after the season.
"I'm not in a position to be discussing salary cap obviously as a coach and just for comfort," Granato said. "But yes, the roster decisions are a bit more complicated because of the week it is."
“I can't say anything bad about Donnie,” Dahlin said of Granato. “I love him as a coach. He's a great one."
Spirit of '99: Rasmus Dahlin picked up a goal and an assist Tuesday at New Jersey, leaving him with 99 career points. No. 100 will make the 21-year-old:
- The youngest Swedish defenseman in NHL history to 100 points.
- The first defenseman and third player from the 2018 draft to 100 points (behind Carolina's Andrei Svechnikov and Ottawa's Brady Tkachuk).
- The second-fastest Sabres defenseman to 100 points and second-youngest, behind in both only to Hall of Famer and former coach Phil Housley (106 games). Dahlin is playing game No. 180 tonight.
Road taken: Tuesday's win snapped a 10-game winless streak on the road for the Sabres (0-9-1). They are 5-12-2 on the road this year – and three of the wins are in New Jersey.
In the Devils net: New Jersey is going with No. 3 goalie Aaron Dell (0-2, 3.72/.877), who has not played since March 4. Starter MacKenzie Blackwood will serve as the backup. Regular backup Scott Wedgewood, who took the loss Tuesday, will have the night off.