Sabres game day: A three-game winning streak in the offing?

"It's interesting at this part of the year in playing in a division where there's only seven other opponents," Sabres interim coach Don Granato said today. "There's enough familiarity going into each game now that you don't really need to make the game much about the opponent you're playing or any discrepancies in their roster. And for us, we have to have the focus on where we can make our improvements, how we can become a better team."

Buffalo, meanwhile, will again sit Taylor Hall in advance of a potential trade just had the Devils had done the last two games with Palmieri. Granato said Hall remains involved in off-ice workouts and team meetings.

Streaking: The Sabres are 3-0-2 in their last five games. They have not gotten points in six straight since they started the 2019-20 season 5-0-1. They are also going for their first three-game winning streak of the season, something they have not done since February, 2020.

Buffalo is 4-2-1 against New Jersey this year heading into the final meeting of the series.