Sabres game day: A playoff simulator in opener of three-game set vs. Bruins

Sabres notebook: Bruins hit town with 4-0 mark since trade for Taylor Hall Here come Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar back to Buffalo. And here come the Boston Bruins, rejuvenated in the wake of last week's trade and back in the thick of the East Division race.

When the teams met last Tuesday in TD Garden, it was a chippy, in-your-face affair. The Bruins pulled out a 3-2 shootout win in the first game after Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar and Anders Bjork switched teams the day before. Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin said it didn't feel like a regular-season game at all. Center Dylan Cozens agreed with that notion when asked after today's morning skate.

"You always want to beat them but (the trade) was just a little extra motivation there," Cozens said. "And there's a lot going on, a couple of fights, lots of physical stuff, and those games are fun to play. So it did kind of feel like a playoff game and. We're gonna see what's gonna happen these next three games but I expect some good hockey.

"I think we're playing our best hockey of the season right now. They're trying to solidify their spot in the playoffs and finish as high as they can. So they know these games are important, but we want to show we can compete against the main teams in the league and I think we're showing that lately."