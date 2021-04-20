Sabres game day: A playoff simulator in opener of three-game set vs. Bruins

Matchup: Buffalo Sabres (12-26-7) vs. Boston Bruins (25-12-6)
Where: KeyBank Center
When: 6:30 p.m.
TV: MSG in Western New York, NBCSN elsewhere
Radio: WGR 550
The Sabres won't be going to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 10th straight year, tying the NHL record, so the next four days will be the closest replica they're going to get.
In hosting three straight games against an opponent for the first time in franchise history, the Sabres' young players will get a taste of what playoff hockey and developing a rivalry is like. The visiting Boston Bruins, of course, have been one of Buffalo's chief rivals over the last 51 years and the teams have met in the postseason eight times, most recently when the Bruins pulled a six-game upset of a division-champion Buffalo club in 2010.
The teams meet here tonight, Thursday and Friday in a rescheduled set necessitated by the clubs' March 20 postponement. They play five times in their next seven games during a 12-day span from tonight to May 1.
Here come Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar back to Buffalo. And here come the Boston Bruins, rejuvenated in the wake of last week's trade and back in the thick of the East Division race.
When the teams met last Tuesday in TD Garden, it was a chippy, in-your-face affair. The Bruins pulled out a 3-2 shootout win in the first game after Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar and Anders Bjork switched teams the day before. Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin said it didn't feel like a regular-season game at all. Center Dylan Cozens agreed with that notion when asked after today's morning skate.
"You always want to beat them but (the trade) was just a little extra motivation there," Cozens said. "And there's a lot going on, a couple of fights, lots of physical stuff, and those games are fun to play. So it did kind of feel like a playoff game and. We're gonna see what's gonna happen these next three games but I expect some good hockey.
"I think we're playing our best hockey of the season right now. They're trying to solidify their spot in the playoffs and finish as high as they can. So they know these games are important, but we want to show we can compete against the main teams in the league and I think we're showing that lately."
Streaks: The Sabres are 6-3-2 in their last 11 games, while the Bruins have won four straight since the trade and have outscored opponents, 16-6 in that span. Boston remains fourth in the East with 56 points but has two games in hand on both Pittsburgh (59 points) and the New York Islanders (60) and three games in hand on division-leading Washington (62).
Among NHL goalies who have played at least five games this month, Tokarski entered Monday's play fourth in the NHL in saves in April (201) and 13th in save percentage (.926).
In the nets: The Sabres will go tonight with reigning NHL First Star of the Week Dustin Tokarski (2-5-2, 3.15/.914) while the Bruins will counter with starter Tuukka Rask (10-4-2, 2.36/.910). Neither team is committing to a starter for Thursday but both coaches indicated today that game could feature rookies, in Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (NHL debut) and Jeremy Swayman (4-1-0, 1.78/.938).
Luukkonen, the Sabres' top goaltending prospect, will be backing up Tokarski tonight and then the Sabres will decide. But with another back-to-back coming, it appears he's in line to get that first call. Granato said a few days ago the Sabres did not want to push Luukkonen, who has been injured in Rochester, into the weekend series against Pittsburgh without practice time.
"We won't make a decision on Thursday until tomorrow," Granato said. "But he is in consideration for Thursday. Absolutely."
The lineup: Drake Caggiula makes his Sabres debut after emerging from quarantine following his pickup on waivers from Arizona. Mattias Samuelsson will stay in on defense to play in his second NHL game. Matt Irwin and Cody Eakin will be scratches. Eakin, who has played in 44 of the first 46 games, got sat for the second period Sunday after taking a penalty early in the frame, and then sat again after a bad turnover early in the third period. He played a season-low 5:55.
"We have guys that are playing the level they're playing right now and they've earned spots by virtue of playing the way they're playing," Granato said. "So it doesn't have to go to punishing somebody or saying, 'We don't tolerate that.' We've created an environment. As far as Cody goes, he clearly wasn't on his game. Mistakes happen ... other guys were going and to a level that I went with those guys. They were going, they were in synch. They were in in the moment. And that was the choice."
The Sabres' lineup this morning looked like this:
Skinner-Reinhart-Olofsson
Asplund-Mittelstadt-Thompson
Bjork-Cozens-Ruotsalainen
Rieder-Sheahan-Caggiula
Bryson-Miller; Samuelsson-Ristolainen; Dahlin-Jokiharju
The Drake: Caggiula, who will wear No. 91, had one goal and six assists in 27 games for Arizona. He'll skate in Eakin's place as Riley Sheahan moves over to center Caggiula and Tobias Rieder.
"There's not too many games left in the season. And whatever situation I get put in, I'm ready to answer the bell," Caggiula said today. "And I'm looking forward to get back out playing. ... Excited to be here. It's a good opportunity for me to kind of showcase what I'm capable of doing."
"He's had a stretch where he hasn't played, he hasn't had a lot of practice time," Granato said. "I know his skill set is quickness, speed. He's a tenacious player. You go into the game tonight, and in the situations he hasn't played while he's with a new team, he's playing under a different system. So hopefully we support him."
Trade impact: Hall has two goals and three points in four games playing on the Bruins' second line with David Krejci and Craig Smith. Lazar is centering a fourth line that has had long stretches of time in the offensive zone. The Bruins offensive depth has quickly been stretched by the deal.
"When your whole group is producing, everybody feels confident and comfortable when you go out there that they don't have all the pressure on them," leading scorer Brad Marchand (23-31-54) said today. "When there's a goal scored against you ... we don't get nervous because we know there's a lot of goals in our group now and a lot of different guys who can produce. It definitely makes it tougher on other teams. They're trying to match up on one line one night and then the other line is producing, maybe they have to switch the matchup."