Sabres game day: A good test for Luukkonen in goal against veteran Columbus lineup

It's still preseason but what you'll see Monday night in KeyBank Center will look a lot more like a regular season NHL game.

The Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets will be fielding mostly NHL lineups in Buffalo's fourth exhibition game (7 p.m., WGR Radio, streamed at Sabres.com). And a huge focus will again be in the Buffalo net, where rookie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will get the start and is expected to go the distance.

Playing behind a struggling Sabres team inside Little Caesars Arena, Luuukkonen allowed five goals on 31 shots in a 6-2 loss that illustrated how much work is ahead for coach Don Granato and his players before the season opens Oct. 14.

Luukkonen made 18 saves while blanking Detroit in a strong first period Thursday in Little Caesars Arena. But he was touched for four goals in the second en route to a 6-2 loss.

The Columbus forward corps he will be facing tonight will include the likes of Patrik Laine, Boone Jenner, Jakub Voracek, Gustav Nyquist, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Jack Roslovic, Sean Kuraly and Liam Foudy, while No. 1 defenseman Zach Werenski will also be skating for the visitors.