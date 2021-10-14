Sabres game day: 40-year-old Craig Anderson gets the nod in net for the opener

“It’s a lot of maintenance and it is a work in progress,” said Granato. “But when you look at the league and you look at the best power plays, you can also look at what power plays are doing when they’re the best. Like, if you take the best power plays in the league, they have stretches of games when they’re not executing and not scoring. They’re not doing what needs to be done on a power play when you score. ...

"What are power plays doing when they’re scoring? And we need to just focus on that. That’s getting outnumbered situations at the net front, getting pucks to the net, retrieving pucks. All those little subtleties that will add up to more production are what our focus will be as we move along.”

Early back-to-back: The Canadiens opened their season Wednesday night with a 2-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Jonathan Drouin scored for Montreal and goalie Jake Allen stopped 28 of 30 shots. Backup Sam Montembeault is expected to start in net tonight against the Sabres.

The Canadiens will play without defensemen Shea Weber and Joel Edmundson, goalie Carey Price and forwards Paul Byron and Mike Hoffman.

Notes: This is the first matchup between the Sabres and Canadiens since Jan. 30, 2020, the longest time between games since they first played in 1970. … Skinner has recorded 20 points (14 goals, six assists) in 21 games against Montreal since the beginning of the 2013-14 season, including eight points (five goals, three assists) in six games against the Canadiens since joining the Sabres in 2018-19. … Dahlin has recorded six assists in six career games against the Canadiens.

