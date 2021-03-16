Sabres game day: 11s are wild for the latest trip to New Jersey

Matchup: Buffalo Sabres (6-17-4) vs. New Jersey Devils (8-13-4)
Where: Prudential Center
When: 7 p.m.
TV: MSG
Radio: WGR 550
An 11-game winless streak vs. an 11-game home losing streak.
There's your simple storyline for the biggest Toilet Bowl to date of the NHL season, Tuesday night's Sabres-Devils game in Newark.
The bottom two teams in the East Division are having a miserable time since they returned from their Covid-19 pauses that began after two-game series in Buffalo on Jan. 30-31.
Buffalo is 0-9-2 in its last 11 games and has been outscored, 47-17, in that span. The Devils are 1-7-2 in their last 10 overall – and 0-10-1 in their last 11 at home. And that's after they started the season 2-0-1 in the first three home games under Lindy Ruff.
The Sabres have six wins all season and three of them are against New Jersey (3-1-1), which they are trying to win three straight games for the first time since Nov. 3, 2008, to Oct, 28, 2009. The Sabres are just 3-16-3 against the rest of the East Division.
Post-Covid troubles: Neither team has found its stride since returning from their Covid breaks. After the Jan. 31 game, the Sabres did not play until Feb. 15 and the Devils were idle until Feb. 16.
Sabres W-L-O GF GA
Pre-Covid 4-4-2 30 (3.00) 32 (3.2)
Post-Covid 2-13-2 28 (1.65) 62 (3.65)
Devils W-L-O GF GA
Pre-Covid 4-3-2 23 (2.56) 26 (2.89)
Post-Covid 4-10-2 39 (2.44) 56 (3.50)
The Buffalo Sabres' 34 goals in 5-on-5 situations are the fewest in the league, and they have been shut out four times while compiling a 2-13-2 record since returning from a two-week Covid-19 pause on Feb. 15.
Another shutout string: The Sabres have been blanked in back-to-back games for the second time this season and have now gone 151:14 without a goal, since Victor Olofsson's tally in the second period in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Pittsburgh.
Shutout infamy: The Sabres have been blanked in four of their last five home games (twice by Philadelphia, once by the Penguins and once by Washington). According to the Elias Sports Bureau, they've joined the 2013-14 Calgary Flames as the only teams since 1930 to get shut out at home four times in a five-game span.
Buffalo has been shut out an NHL-high six times this season and five of them have been at home.
"Shame on you, every guy in Blue and Gold who took part in the 6-0 no-show Monday against the Washington Capitals at KeyBank Center," writes Mike Harrington.
Three to tie: The Sabres' current winless streak is closing in on the franchise record of 14, set entirely by regulation losses during the height of the 2014-15 tank season. The top four streaks look like this:
GP (W-L-OL-T) Dates
14 (0-14-0) 12/29/14 to 1/30/15
12 (0-7-1-4) 11/23/91 to 12/20/91
12 (0-9-1-2) 10/25/02 to 11/19/02
11 (0-9-2) 2/25/21 to 3/15/21
Lineup news: With no morning skate, Ralph Krueger's daily media briefing does not take place until around 5:15 p.m. It's expected that Jonas Johansson will get the start in goal after Carter Hutton played the last two games. He's 0-4-1, 3.91/.883 this season and 1-7-2, 3.42/.888 in his NHL career over the last two seasons. MacKenzie Blackwood will start in goal for the Devils.
At morning skate, here’s what the #NJDevils lineup is looking like. 🔸Same group as last game🔹McLeod is out🥅 Mackenzie Blackwood pic.twitter.com/3TddL8piHr— Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) March 16, 2021
Special teams slumps: The Sabres are 0 for 16 on the power play over the last 10 games and have slipped to fifth in the NHL at 27.1%. But they remain second on the road at 33.3%. The Devils are 30th on the penalty kill at 70.5% – but have suddenly gone 13 for 13 the last three games after giving up at least one power-play goal.