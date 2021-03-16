Sabres game day: 11s are wild for the latest trip to New Jersey

Where: Prudential Center

When: 7 p.m.

TV: MSG

Radio: WGR 550

An 11-game winless streak vs. an 11-game home losing streak.

There's your simple storyline for the biggest Toilet Bowl to date of the NHL season, Tuesday night's Sabres-Devils game in Newark.

The bottom two teams in the East Division are having a miserable time since they returned from their Covid-19 pauses that began after two-game series in Buffalo on Jan. 30-31.

Buffalo is 0-9-2 in its last 11 games and has been outscored, 47-17, in that span. The Devils are 1-7-2 in their last 10 overall – and 0-10-1 in their last 11 at home. And that's after they started the season 2-0-1 in the first three home games under Lindy Ruff.