Sabres' game against Bruins still on after Covid scare for both teams

Don Granato's first on-ice practice as interim coach of the Buffalo Sabres was canceled Thursday morning.
His first game likely won't have to wait, though.
The Sabres' game Thursday night against the Boston Bruins in KeyBank Center is expected to be played after a member of the Buffalo hockey staff entered the National Hockey League's Covid-19 protocols.
The Sabres canceled their morning skate and, shortly thereafter, the Bruins did the same after a Boston player entered the Covid protocols.
Contact tracing and further testing led the Sabres to announce the game is on, at least as of Thursday afternoon.
"After further testing and contact tracing, as of now, tonight's game against the Boston Bruins will go on as scheduled," the Sabres announced.
The latest encounter with Covid-19 reached the Sabres only 24 hours after General Manager Kevyn Adams fired former coach Ralph Krueger.
Seven hundred front-line health care workers will be in attendance for the first game with fans at KeyBank Center this season. The Sabres and Bruins are also scheduled to play at 1 p.m. Saturday in Buffalo.
This is the Sabres' second encounter with Covid-19 this season. Their season was paused for two weeks after an outbreak occurred during a two-game series against the Devils on Jan. 30-31. Nine Sabres players were later placed on the Covid protocol list, including defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, who was bedridden while battling multiple symptoms.
Krueger, who was fired Wednesday after only 97 games as coach, also tested positive for Covid-19. The Sabres are 2-14-2 since returning from the pause, including an active 12-game winless streak that led to Krueger's firing.
The Rochester Americans' season is currently paused in response to three players testing positive for Covid-19. Their coach, Seth Appert, was expected to fill in on Granato's staff Thursday while development coach Dan Girardi serves a mandatory quarantine. Girardi, along with Matt Ellis, will serve as an interim assistant coach this season.
This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.