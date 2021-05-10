Sabres futures uncertain for Reinhart, McCabe, Ullmark, Ristolainen

Sam Reinhart, Rasmus Ristolainen, Jake McCabe and Linus Ullmark were once viewed as future foundational players for the Buffalo Sabres.
Now there’s reason to wonder if any of the four will be with the team in 2021-22.
Buffalo went 15-34-7 overall, finishing 8-16-4 at home and 7-18-3 on the road. Here are a few spins around the ice at some wacky numbers from the Sabres' forgettable campaign.
After a wave of promising young talent finally reached Buffalo at the tail-end of a 10th consecutive season outside the playoffs, General Manager Kevyn Adams is faced with the challenge of signing Ullmark and McCabe, both pending unrestricted free agents, before they reach the open market July 28.
Reinhart and Ristolainen, meanwhile, would not say during their respective end-of-season media availability Monday whether they are interested in returning to the Sabres next season.
“It’s almost tougher this year, personally, feeling good toward the end of the year, feeling like my game was in a good place,” said Reinhart, a forward whose 25 goals matched a career-high. “To not be playing any meaningful games down the stretch and into the playoffs is definitely disappointing right now. In terms of the future, I don’t really have much for you right now. I’m going to take some time. That stuff’s all going to get figured out when the time comes.”
"I would be lying to say that things have moved smoothly since my injury,” said Eichel.
Those words were spoken amid a morning in which Adams conducted exit interviews with players, a final farewell at the start of another long offseason for the Sabres, who finished at the bottom of the NHL for the fourth time in eight years.
Reinhart, 25, a pending restricted free agent, can have his rights retained through a qualifying offer this summer, but a trade could be an option if Adams has the sense that Reinhart does not want to a sign a long-term contract with the Sabres. Reinhart’s value is the highest it’s been since he was drafted second overall in 2014, as he delivered a remarkable performance over the final month while playing center for the first time in almost four years.
Ristolainen, a 26-year-old defenseman, is entering the final year of a contract that will count $5.4 million against the salary cap in 2021-22. He can be exposed in the expansion draft, but a trade is a more likely way for him to exit a franchise he’s been with for 542 regular-season games across eight seasons.
“Like I told Kevyn a little while ago, I just said, 'I'm open for all the ideas,' ” said Ristolainen, whose 22:17 average ice time per game was his lowest mark since 2014-15. “Right now, it's hard, obviously, because the season just ended. Yeah, I'm frustrated. I'm (upset) and it (stinks). So, I told him I'm open to all the scenarios, staying or if he trades me, I'm fine with that.”
McCabe, 27, a defenseman who missed the season’s final 42 games with a right knee injury, will continue to discuss a contract with Adams in the coming weeks. McCabe emerged as the Sabres’ top defenseman the past two seasons and is expected to resume skating as soon as July, a promising development after he required surgery on his ACL, MCL and meniscus.
Ullmark, meanwhile, established himself as a starting goaltender the past two seasons. Although separate lower-body injuries limited him to only 20 games in 2020-21, Ullmark’s .937 save percentage at 5-on-5 ranked fifth in the NHL.
The Sabres opted to not trade Ullmark ahead of the April 12 deadline, as both sides planned to continue discussing a contract extension for the 27-year-old. Ullmark, who was drafted in the sixth round in 2012, told reporters he won’t ponder his future until after he returns home to Sweden.
“To be completely honest with you, right now that is not my concern as of now,” Ullmark said. “For me, it’s just been taking it another foot in front of the other and just trying to pound away day after day. Right now, looking forward to going home, meet up with my family, enjoy my time with them and then after that we’ll sit down, me and my agent and the team around it, and start discussing what we want to do with the future.”
Recovery
McCabe and Ullmark were among several Sabres players injured following the two-week Covid-19 pause in February. McCabe’s knee injury occurred on what appeared to be a routine defensive play on Feb. 20, only three games after he returned from a bout with Covid-19.
McCabe, the Sabres’ NHL Players’ Association representative, theorized that the virus and truncated schedule contributed to his injury.
“I truly think that Covid played a role in my injury,” McCabe said. “I mean, whether it was minor or not, when you look at the play, it’s something I’ve done thousands and thousands of times, ripping a guy off in the corner. I lost probably five to seven pounds during my Covid and I only skated twice and then I was back playing, so all it takes is just for those small percentage points.”
Good news
Sabres winger Kyle Okposo did not suffer a concussion when his cheekbone was broken by an errant dump-in attempt by defenseman Matt Irwin on April 15.
The swelling has dissipated and Okposo, who is under contract for two more years, expressed hope that he’ll return to the Sabres next season. Okposo had 10 points, including two goals, in his final 13 games. His modified no-trade clause does not prevent him from being exposed to the Seattle Kraken in the expansion draft.
“I’m feeling good,” Okposo said. “I mean, where am I at in my hockey career, I mean obviously I’m 33 years old, I’m on the back nine for sure. Those last, I don’t know, when I came back from my neck injury, those last 10 games or so, that really kind of lit the fire under me again. I felt like I played well and was just playing free, which was great."
Next
Rasmus Dahlin, Casey Mittelstadt, Tage Thompson, Victor Olofsson and Dylan Cozens are scheduled to speak to the media Tuesday. Adams and interim coach Don Granato are expected to talk Wednesday.