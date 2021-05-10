Sabres futures uncertain for Reinhart, McCabe, Ullmark, Ristolainen

“I truly think that Covid played a role in my injury,” McCabe said. “I mean, whether it was minor or not, when you look at the play, it’s something I’ve done thousands and thousands of times, ripping a guy off in the corner. I lost probably five to seven pounds during my Covid and I only skated twice and then I was back playing, so all it takes is just for those small percentage points.”

Good news

Sabres winger Kyle Okposo did not suffer a concussion when his cheekbone was broken by an errant dump-in attempt by defenseman Matt Irwin on April 15.

The swelling has dissipated and Okposo, who is under contract for two more years, expressed hope that he’ll return to the Sabres next season. Okposo had 10 points, including two goals, in his final 13 games. His modified no-trade clause does not prevent him from being exposed to the Seattle Kraken in the expansion draft.

“I’m feeling good,” Okposo said. “I mean, where am I at in my hockey career, I mean obviously I’m 33 years old, I’m on the back nine for sure. Those last, I don’t know, when I came back from my neck injury, those last 10 games or so, that really kind of lit the fire under me again. I felt like I played well and was just playing free, which was great."

Next

Rasmus Dahlin, Casey Mittelstadt, Tage Thompson, Victor Olofsson and Dylan Cozens are scheduled to speak to the media Tuesday. Adams and interim coach Don Granato are expected to talk Wednesday.

