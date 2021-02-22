Sabres' forward shuffle produces lots of chances, still not enough goals

Is Eichel playing hurt?

"No. He's not," Krueger said emphatically. "For me, it's a confidence factor and he needs to stick with it and persevere here. And look at Taylor Hall, too. Six shots on net (with no goals). They need to stick with it, believe and work through this and get our 5-on-5 game going on their backs."

2. Going to the net: The Sabres took the last 10 shots of the first period, holding the Islanders without one for the final 15 1/2 minutes to finish with a 12-3 advantage. They crashed the net all night, right to the final horn, but only scored on a Lazar deflection in the first period and an acrobatic, mid-air rebound by Reinhart in the third.

"Guys competed tonight and I think it showed," Reinhart said. "The difference is they came out on top of it. You're seeing a team that's a little more comfortable in those situations and that's what we need to strive to be. The ice gets a little tough at the end, and that team figures out a way to get one."

3. Casey on the wing: Mittelstadt jumped right into the lineup and assisted on Lazar's goal with good work in the corner. He played 12:38 and was probably worthy of more ice time than that. He had a breakaway in the third period down the left wing off a Noah Dobson turnover, but Semyon Varlamov made the save.