Buffalo Sabres forward JJ Peterka, who had a breakout performance at the World Championships to lead Germany to the gold medal game for the first time since 1953, has been named one of seven nominees for the inaugural International Ice Hockey Federation male player of the year.

The IIHF said voting will take place among media and invited members of its family, and the winner will be announced on June 19. Longtime Team USA stalwart Hilary Knight has won the first women's award.

Peterka was named the winner of the IIHF Directorate Award for best forward of the Worlds as well as earning a slot on the media all-star team. He tied for second in the tournament with 12 points (six goals, six assists) and led his team with 29 shots on goal.

The Germans upset unbeaten Team USA in the semifinals before falling to Canada, 5-2, in the gold medal game and earning a silver medal.

"I think we can be so proud of what we did here as Germans, after coming in here, losing the first three games. And then with our backs to the wall, having a do-or-die game every game and coming together like that," Peterka told IIHF.com after the finale in Tampere, Finland.

"Coming back late in the third against the U.S. just showed how much how much we wanted it. We wanted to [do it again], but sometimes it doesn't happen. We were just so close. We were in the game in the third period. I think at the end, little mistakes kind of like cost us the game. Canada is too good. They took advantage of that and scored two goals."

Peterka, 21, had 12 goals and 20 assists for the Sabres in 77 games of his first full NHL season. He will be up against a formidable group of six.

The favorite figures to be presumptive NHL No. 1 overall draft choice Connor Bedard, who exploded for 23 points in seven games for Canada at the World Juniors and then had 143 points in 57 games for Regina of the Western League.

Also nominated are University of Michigan forward Adam Fantilli, who won college hockey's Hobey Baker Award and earned a gold medal for Canada at the Worlds; Latvian goalie and Vancouver prospect Arturs Silovs, who was named tournament MVP as his country earned a bronze medal for the first time; 39-year-old Swiss captain Andres Ambuhl; Czechia forward Dominik Kubalik of the Detroit Red Wings; and defenseman Moritz Seider, who played with Kubalik in Detroit and with Peterka for Team Germany.