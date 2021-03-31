Sabres forward Dylan Cozens likely out one week with upper-body injury

Dylan Cozens, one of the few bright spots in the Buffalo Sabres' dismal season, will likely be out of the lineup for one week, according to General Manager Kevyn Adams.

Adams told Sabres television analysts Brian Duff and Martin Biron during a live stream Wednesday morning that the organization is being cautious with Cozens, who suffered an upper-body injury in the first period Monday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

"He's dealing with an upper-body, probably around a week," said Adams. "Hopefully it's more day to day than week to week. He's a tough kid, but we certainly don't want to put him on the ice if he's not 100 percent."

Cozens, 20, has totaled four goals with two assists for six points in 24 games during his rookie season. He began the year at right wing in a move to lessen the growing pains during his introduction in the NHL.

However, Jack Eichel's upper-body injury caused former coach Ralph Krueger to move Cozens to a top-line center role last month. This is the second time in less than three weeks that the former seventh overall draft pick suffered an injury.

Cozens missed four games after he crashed into the boards because of a blindside hit from Pittsburgh Penguins winger Zach Aston-Reese in KeyBank Center on March 11. Cozens scored a goal in his return to the lineup on March 22 and continued to thrive in a prominent role until he left the game Monday following a hit from Flyers defenseman Philippe Myers.

