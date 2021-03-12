Sabres forward Dylan Cozens considered 'day to day' with upper-body injury

Dylan Cozens was undergoing tests on his upper-body injury Friday afternoon while the Buffalo Sabres practiced inside KeyBank Center.
Cozens, a 20-year-old rookie forward, is considered “day to day,” according to coach Ralph Krueger, after suffering an injury on a hit by Pittsburgh Penguins forward Zach Aston-Reese during the third period of a 5-2 Sabres loss Thursday night.
Krueger told reporters following practice Friday that testing should provide the Sabres with more clarity regarding Cozens’ status. It appears unlikely, though, that Cozens will be available to play in the rematch against the Penguins on Saturday night. Krueger and Sabres players expressed frustration that Aston-Reese did not penalized for what Victor Olofsson called a "bad hit."
Cozens, a former seventh-overall draft pick, was slow to skate to the bench and needed helped down the tunnel after the hit by Aston-Reese sent him tumbling into the boards at 2:27 into the third period. Sabres defenseman Colin Miller came to Cozens’ defense, fighting Aston-Reese in a one-goal game.
This was another significant blow for the Sabres, who were already without first-line center and team captain Jack Eichel. Buffalo (6-15-4) will be without Eichel for at least 7-to-10 days after he sought a second opinion on the upper-body injury that’s kept him out of the lineup for consecutive games.
Cozens suffered the injury amid his second game centering the Sabres’ top line alongside Sam Reinhart and Taylor Hall. Drafted in the first round by Buffalo in 2019, Cozens spent the first 18 games of his rookie season at right wing, a move that allowed him to learn the nuances of defending in the NHL.
When Eichel was lost to an injury, Krueger moved Cozens to the middle and allowed the rookie to play alongside two of the Sabres’ top forwards. Cozens assisted on the first of two Reinhart goals Tuesday night in Philadelphia and had two shots on goal Thursday before he was hit moments after dumping the puck from the red line into the offensive zone.
Across 20 games this season, Cozens has totaled three goals with two assists and a minus-7 rating while averaging 13:38 of ice time. He was also playing on the second power-play unit and previously skated in the bottom six.
Support Local Journalism
With Eichel and Cozens out, Riley Sheahan moved back to center to skate next to Reinhart and Hall during practice Friday. Sheahan, a 29-year-old who joined the Sabres on a professional tryout for training camp, has three goals with two assists in 24 games. A native of St. Catharines, Ontario, Sheahan has been a key cog on Buffalo’s penalty kill. His ability to play center or wing earned him a promotion to the second line when Eichel was lost to injury. Sheahan has won 57.3% of his faceoffs while averaging 12:22 of ice time per game.
For now, Krueger prefers to keep Casey Mittelstadt, who was drafted eighth overall in 2017 as center, at right wing.
“It’s one of the things you enjoy having as a coach is the amount of centermen that we have in the lineup,” said Krueger. “Casey Mittelstadt comes in and does excellent in the faceoff circle (Thursday), he fills a hole in the third period although we do prefer Casey off the wing at the moment.
“Riley coming up the lineup, it’s one of the beauties of Riley Sheahan. He’s just such a good team player, solid, strong skater with a good vision of the game and he definitely helps solidify the defensive side of any line he plays with but he can add to the offense. He’s been a real pleasant surprise and a utility kind of forward that every team needs a few of. So, Riley has been a bright spot in the season, a surprise.”
Dahlin update
The Sabres received good news with Rasmus Dahlin apparently unscathed from the knee-to-knee collision with Penguins defenseman Chad Ruhwedel. Dahlin, a 20-year-old defenseman, did not miss a shift after the hit in the third period and practiced with the team Friday.
Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen was absent from practice in what was likely a maintenance day. Ristolainen has totaled two points and a minus-12 rating while averaging 21:23 of ice time in eight games since returning from his bout with Covid-19.
Amerks paused
The Rochester Americans’ game Saturday against the Utica Comets has been postponed because of the American Hockey League’s Covid-19 protocols.
Sources confirmed to The Buffalo News on Friday that at least one Amerks player has tested positive for Covid-19. The team was running contact tracing and there is concern that more players and staff could be impacted in the coming days.