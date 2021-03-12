Sabres forward Dylan Cozens considered 'day to day' with upper-body injury

For now, Krueger prefers to keep Casey Mittelstadt, who was drafted eighth overall in 2017 as center, at right wing.

“It’s one of the things you enjoy having as a coach is the amount of centermen that we have in the lineup,” said Krueger. “Casey Mittelstadt comes in and does excellent in the faceoff circle (Thursday), he fills a hole in the third period although we do prefer Casey off the wing at the moment.

“Riley coming up the lineup, it’s one of the beauties of Riley Sheahan. He’s just such a good team player, solid, strong skater with a good vision of the game and he definitely helps solidify the defensive side of any line he plays with but he can add to the offense. He’s been a real pleasant surprise and a utility kind of forward that every team needs a few of. So, Riley has been a bright spot in the season, a surprise.”

Dahlin update

The Sabres received good news with Rasmus Dahlin apparently unscathed from the knee-to-knee collision with Penguins defenseman Chad Ruhwedel. Dahlin, a 20-year-old defenseman, did not miss a shift after the hit in the third period and practiced with the team Friday.