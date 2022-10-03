Sabres forge a real look in practice, will take lineup through final two exhibitions

With still 10 days before their season opener against the Ottawa Senators, things got quite a bit more real for the Buffalo Sabres on Monday in KeyBank Center.

There were not two practice sessions featuring more than 50 players and nearly a dozen bench and development coaches. Instead, it was just one group of 28 players, led by coach Don Granato and his Buffalo staff. Legitimate line combinations and defense pairs were on display and Granato said afterward that fans should see pretty close to the team that will start the season when the Sabres host Carolina here Tuesday night and wrap up the exhibition schedule Friday in Pittsburgh.

Granato said it was super from an organizational standpoint to have so many prospects and extra coaches around practice, as the staffs from Rochester and Cincinnati were also involved. But it's also closing in on time to get ready for the NHL season and Monday represented a new stage of camp.

"Today was that day and that’s exciting knowing the season’s coming," Granato said. "The meeting this morning was much different than meetings we’ve had prior in training camp, and the practice, focus and intensity was different as well."

How did the Sabres line up in front of goalies Eric Comrie, Craig Anderson and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen?

• Tage Thompson was centering Jeff Skinner and Victor Olofsson on the top line while Alex Tuch, who spent a good chunk of last season at right wing with Skinner and Thompson, was set up with Jack Quinn and Casey Mittelstadt.

• Dylan Cozens was centering Peyton Krebs and JJ Peterka with Rasmus Asplund and Zemgus Girgensons shuffling between center and wing while skating with Kyle Okposo. The final line had Riley Sheahan between Anders Bjork and Vinnie Hinostroza.

• The top three defense pairs had Rasmus Dahlin with Mattias Samuelsson, Owen Power with Henri Jokiharju and Jacob Bryson with Ilya Lyubushkin. Lawrence Pilut, Jeremy Davies, Kale Cleague and Chase Priskie also remain in camp while Casey Fitzgerald did not skate Monday while nursing a lower-body injury that Granato said is a day-to-day issue.

"Now we're starting to look at, 'OK, these combinations we have here are in hopes that we don't want to tweak things around much at this point,'" Granato said. "We know we can. But we'd like to see the groups that are out here get the next few days practice and games together for the most part.

"I think our lineup going into the season is pretty laid out. I don't think there's anything that's too surprising or shocking. And let's face it, we've got to back our guys. They've had a body of work. And we're tiered the way we're tiered to go into season and really see which group and combination is best at the objective of winning hockey games."

Tuch said last week that Buffalo's forwards know they have to be flexible and playing with multiple players through camp has been beneficial for both returning players and newcomers.

"Every player on this team has a different skill set, different type of play, different style," Tuch said. "I think that it doesn't really change my style of game and me playing with other guys doesn't have to change their style. We have a lot of guys that can be put into different lines, different combinations ... We have a very diverse skill set up and down our lineup and I think everyone has a lot of chemistry with one another."

"It's getting down to the wire. it's exciting," added Krebs, in his first Buffalo camp after being acquired with Tuch from Vegas in November. "Just to get those reps in practice with a big group, it's closer than we think for sure and now we get ready this week and have some fun."

Granato reiterated how he likes forwards who are flexible enough to play both center and wing and he has at least eight of them remaining in camp. At the end of last season, they all received a mandate to get better on faceoffs after the Sabres finished 32nd (last overall) in the NHL at 46% with figures that were consistently poor in all areas: The club finished 31st in winning percentage on draws at even strength, on the power play and in the defensive zone.

And remember, the Sabres did not re-sign team leader Cody Eakin (56.1%). No one on the current roster won more faceoffs than he did last last season. Girgensons was the leader at 49.8%.

"It's an area that we really do need to improve on," Granato said. "If you want more ice time and more opportunity, win more faceoffs because we're going to put you out there. The overtime faceoff, defensive zone faceoffs, even a power play faceoff. Those are situations that winning the draw is a significant advantage."

"I think it's just always working on it every day," Krebs said. "This group loves hockey and we're really passionate about getting better every day. As you'll see throughout the year, we're only going to get better and better in those areas."

Subban off to Amerks

Sabres goaltender Malcolm Subban cleared waivers Monday and was assigned to Rochester, where he is expected to team with Luukkonen as the Amerks' tandem. He could have been claimed by Ottawa, but the Sens instead claimed Magnus Hellberg from Seattle after learning that starter Cam Talbot is going to be out five to seven weeks with an upper-body injury.

New team dog unveiled

The Sabres unveiled their new team dog, an 8-month-old golden retriever named Nikki who greeted the players and coaches as they came off the ice and cavorted around the locker room. General Manager Kevyn Adams signed an honorary contract for the dog and asked her to shake on it to no avail, as the animal is still in training.

Nikki is training to be a service dog as part of the WNY Heroes Pawsitive for Heroes program. Nikki is named in honor of Nicholas Warden, a U.S. Army veteran from Depew who was killed in Syria in 2017. Last year's team dog, Rick, was named in honor of broadcaster Rick Jeanneret and is currently in the service of a U.S. Coast Guard veteran.

