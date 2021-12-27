Sabres forced to march on while Don Granato, 5 players try to exit protocol

This was a practice day unlike any the Buffalo Sabres had experienced this season.
At home Monday morning while in the NHL’s Covid-19 protocol, an asymptomatic Don Granato held a video conference call with his coaching staff and general manager Kevyn Adams. The group discussed the return-to-practice plan – specifically how Monday would include more drills to get players reacclimated to game-like speed – and how responsibilities will be delegated if Granato cannot be behind the Sabres’ bench Wednesday night in KeyBank Center when the club hosts the New Jersey Devils.
The Sabres have had four games postponed by the NHL's Covid situation, including Monday's game in KeyBank Center against the New York Islanders.
Granato needs two negative PCR tests to exit quarantine earlier and resume his duties as coach. Then came the anxiety of more Covid-19 testing when everyone arrived at the arena. After the Sabres learned that no coaches or players would need to enter protocol, Adams addressed the team in a meeting. He wanted everyone to know the latest information from the NHL and delivered a simple message: prepare to play Wednesday.
“I trust the league,” Adams told reporters after practice. “There’s a lot of moving parts here ... It’s not easy to reschedule games and buildings, and there’s just so much going on across the board. But our job is to be ready, and we’ll make sure we do that.”
Yet, the task isn’t easy or natural for anyone involved. In addition to Granato, the Sabres have five players in Covid-19 protocol, none of whom were on the ice Monday morning: Jeff Skinner, Vinnie Hinostroza, Zemgus Girgensons, Dylan Cozens and Mark Jankowski. Each is asymptomatic – Girgensons’ symptoms subsided after a few days, Adams said – and can shorten their quarantine with multiple negative tests.
Tokarski was one of three goalies on the ice, joining Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Malcolm Subban.
Thus, Adams and his staff don’t know which players will be available in the Sabres’ first game since Dec. 17. Any decision about who to summon from Rochester for the active roster or taxi squad will have to wait until Tuesday morning, likely after testing has concluded.
“Obviously, this isn’t something that’s limited to us or us as a league or anything else,” alternate captain Kyle Okposo said. “The whole world is dealing with this, and we’re just trying to get through it in the best, safest way possible while playing the most games. Today it was just nice to be around the guys again and get together, talk about what we did for the holidays, world juniors and what’s going on. Get back to a normal day.”
This was an abnormal day, though. On the ice, the Sabres had only 16 skaters – including winger Drake Caggiula, who wore a yellow noncontact jersey and won’t be available Wednesday – and three goalies.
The group was Okposo, Caggiula, Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch, Cody Eakin, John Hayden, Victor Olofsson, Rasmus Asplund, Brett Murray, Anders Bjork, Will Butcher, Colin Miller, Rasmus Dahlin, Henri Jokiharju, Mark Pysyk, Jacob Bryson, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Malcolm Subban and Dustin Tokarski.
This prevented the coaching staff from putting the players through any semblance of game preparation. There weren’t line rushes or special-teams drills.
The practice wasn’t lacking energy, though. There were fast-paced, competitive drills littered with friendly verbal jabs among teammates. Matt Ellis, an assistant coach who played nine seasons in the NHL, ran the practice with the help of fellow coaches Marty Wilford, Jason Christie and Mike Bales. Mike Ansell, a development coach, also assisted.
Ellis will fill in as acting head coach if testing doesn’t clear Granato for the game Wednesday, though Granato would be involved in planning from afar.
Exiting a long break is difficult under normal circumstances. This was the Sabres’ first practice since Dec. 19, and they’ve had five games postponed, including one scheduled for Monday against the New York Islanders.
“I feel pretty good about it,” Ellis said when asked about the possibility of coaching Wednesday. “Obviously, it’s a testament to our group and just the support staff around. I mean, from a player’s standpoint, our locker room is extremely self-driven, and I think that messaging has come from Donny right off the get-go. It’s not mine, it’s not his. This is our team. That internal drive, I think, is huge."
Potentially without five forwards, including key scorers Skinner and Cozens, the Sabres (10-15-5) are determined to replicate the attacking style of play that helped them earn five of a possible six points on a three-game road trip to Winnipeg, Minnesota and Pittsburgh before the break.
Those performances were possible because of the stellar goaltending from Luukkonen and Subban, but the Sabres were also sound defensively and, aside from early in the Pittsburgh game, finally showed some consistency at 5-on-5.
Cozens was playing his best hockey as an NHLer, Dahlin had three goals in the final three games and Thompson continued to establish himself as the club’s breakout player this season. Cozens, though, might not be an option this week – the Sabres also have road games scheduled for Thursday on Long Island and Saturday in Boston – and whoever coaches will have to cobble together a lineup with the current available NHLers and whichever Amerks are recalled.
“We’re just glad to get out and practice, the guys that are here,” Okposo said. “Just a strange, strange world. You don’t know kind of how this is going to go, and, obviously, the new variant is extremely contagious, and just happy from talking to our players, talking to guys around the league that nobody’s getting seriously sick. Just have to deal with this the best we can.”
Some of the Amerks’ candidates for promotion aren’t available. Winger Jack Quinn remains out with mono, forward Sean Malone's status is unclear after he was absent from Rochester’s final practice before the break and winger Linus Weissbach hasn’t played since Nov. 20. Winger Matej Pekar was one of several impacted by a flu outbreak. The Sabres can choose from Arttu Ruotsalainen, Peyton Krebs, JJ Peterka, Brandon Biro, Ryan MacInnis, Casey Fitzgerald and Mattias Samuelsson, among others.
Not only will Adams have to fill the active roster if players don’t test out of protocol, but he must also decide if he’s going to carry anyone on the taxi squad, which was one of several temporary changes announced Sunday by the NHL. The Sabres can carry a maximum of six players who can travel and practice with the team. It’s the latest measure to ensure a team doesn’t have to play shorthanded.
While some NHL teams worry about summoning reinforcements from a distant American Hockey League affiliate on a game day, the Sabres’ available reinforcements will only have a short drive from Rochester if both are home. It’s possible Adams will choose to only use the taxi squad if the Sabres and/or Amerks are on the road.
The Sabres aren’t sure what Tuesday will bring. They’ll again arrive in the morning for testing and are scheduled to hold a practice that will include typical game preparations. But everyone has learned that little is certain while trying to complete an 82-game season during a pandemic.
“I think this is where it’s really critical to have a plan, but then also be able to adjust on the fly to what the day brings, and that’s obviously what we’re in the middle of right now,” Adams said.