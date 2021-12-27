Sabres forced to march on while Don Granato, 5 players try to exit protocol

Those performances were possible because of the stellar goaltending from Luukkonen and Subban, but the Sabres were also sound defensively and, aside from early in the Pittsburgh game, finally showed some consistency at 5-on-5.

Cozens was playing his best hockey as an NHLer, Dahlin had three goals in the final three games and Thompson continued to establish himself as the club’s breakout player this season. Cozens, though, might not be an option this week – the Sabres also have road games scheduled for Thursday on Long Island and Saturday in Boston – and whoever coaches will have to cobble together a lineup with the current available NHLers and whichever Amerks are recalled.

“We’re just glad to get out and practice, the guys that are here,” Okposo said. “Just a strange, strange world. You don’t know kind of how this is going to go, and, obviously, the new variant is extremely contagious, and just happy from talking to our players, talking to guys around the league that nobody’s getting seriously sick. Just have to deal with this the best we can.”