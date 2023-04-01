PHILADELPHIA – On the night after his stellar NHL debut, Devon Levi got another new view Saturday night in Wells Fargo Center when he served as the Buffalo Sabres' backup goaltender.

And the Sabres have added insight on their goaltending depth after Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 39 saves in a 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers that was his first start in eight days.

Levi's 31-save performance in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the New York Rangers was one of the talking points of the NHL on Friday and it left Sabres fans buzzing and wanting more. How about a back-to-back dose of Levi with his team still on the fringe of the playoff race?

Nope. Here was the clear message the team sent: Hold your horses right there. It was one game.

"Devon was outstanding last night and I can tell you right now we wouldn't be afraid to play him back to back," coach Don Granato said before the game. "But under the circumstances with the emotions, three days of adrenaline surge and things like that, it's not a situation to do that based on all the energy that you had to expend in a big night for him."

That said, Granato admitted Levi's performance played into the decision to dress him again and get another perspective.

"I think it's a good experience to keep him in it tonight, without the workload of a full game," the coach said. "The intensity last night for him was a preparation of three days and that's his entire life of hockey awaiting to play in the NHL. So it's more exhausting than one game, when you look at it, with family in town and all those sorts of things. But to keep him in it it, it's good to have him on the bench tonight."

Luukkonen had not played since Buffalo's 5-4 win over New Jersey on March 24 and was severely tested Saturday, stopping 29 of 31 shots he faced over the first two periods.

It was 1-1 after 20 minutes as Kyle Okposo got Buffalo even with 9.3 seconds left in the first. The Sabres scored four in the second, two from Alex Tuch, to forge a cushion. Tuch wrapped up his second hat trick of the season with a short-handed goal with 3:27 left.

"Anytime you have competition within a lineup, it's healthy," Granato said. "The guys have to compete harder, push harder. ... it's gone through us in the forward position, it's gone through us a little bit at the defensive position ... where they they can learn from the guy next to him they can incorporate things of their game from the guy next to him that are healthy and good."

It stands to reason given another practice day on Monday followed by a morning skate on Tuesday that Levi would be in line to start Tuesday's critical game at Florida, the team that drafted him and traded him to the Sabres at 2021.

It was pretty clear to anyone watching that Levi comes as advertised.

"There's no question that you're waiting for the information," Granato said. "Obviously, we know he's a talented kid. We know he has incredible hockey sense, which means he's efficient. And he showed those attributes in the game last night. Pregame you're wondering, is he going to show this skill set that he has? Now that you see it, it's confirmed. It was not confirmed until you actually see it."

Here are some more items from Saturday's game:

1. Optimism growing on Thompson

Sabres center Tage Thompson missed his third straight game with an upper-body injury but skated in the morning and it left Granato striking a chord of optimism about the team's leading scorer (44-45-89). By the sound of it, the Sabres feel a Thompson return against Florida is realistic.

"He is much much closer than he was three days ago, which is good news," Granato said. "Skated today, did lots more on the ice that he couldn't do a day ago. And again, this is an issue that will resolve fully, but it does impede him from executing some simple things within the game.

"It's close to clearing and when it does, the injury will be gone. I would say that today was very encouraging in that regard."

2. No Torts

With his team out of the playoffs but playing very well with a 5-0-2 mark in its last seven games, Flyers coach John Tortorella opted to watch the game from a different viewpoint. For the second time this season, he stayed in the press box and left the duties of running the bench to assistant Brad Shaw.

"I do think players need a different voice," Tortorella told Flyers reporters at the team's morning skate in suburban Vorhees, N.J. "I'm tired of hearing myself. I can imagine how they feel."

3. Sabre points

• Saturday was the 50th anniversary of the Sabres' first playoff-clinching game. On April 1, 1973, Buffalo posted a 3-1 win over St. Louis in Memorial Auditorium in the final game of the regular season to claim the last Eastern Division playoff spot by two points over Detroit. Larry Mickey, Gilbert Perreault and Jim Lorentz scored the goals and Roger Crozier was the winning goal as Buffalo finished 37-27-14 for 88 points.

Buffalo went on to play first-place Montreal and lost the "Thank You, Sabres" series to the Canadiens in six games. The Habs eventually would beat Chicago to win the Stanley Cup.

• Voting closes Sunday at 11:59 p.m. for the first round of voting for "The Rico", the annual Rick Martin Memorial Award presented via fan vote to the player who best embodies being a Sabre through on-ice excellence, resiliency and dedication to the community. Fans can make their choice at Sabres.com/RicoVote

The three players with the most votes will move on to a final round of voting from April 4-8. The winner will be announced on Fan Appreciation Night on April 13. Kyle Okposo was last year's recipient.

4. Next

The Sabres will be off Sunday and return to practice Monday in KeyBank Center before again hitting the skies for Florida. Then they play Thursday in Detroit and the next home game is Saturday's matinee vs. Carolina in KeyBank Center.