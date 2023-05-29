ROCHESTER – Matt Savoie got a two-game look in the Rochester Amerks' Eastern Conference final series against Hershey but was back in the press box watching Monday night for Game 4.

Sabres prospect Matt Savoie's 'hectic' journey will land him in Amerks' playoff lineup Savoie will have to earn his ice time. But there’s confidence throughout the organization that it won’t take him long to do so.

The Sabres' first-round pick last July reported to the AHL after his season ended in the Western Hockey League championship series, when the Winnipeg Ice lost to Seattle in five games. Savoie watched the Amerks' 5-1 win in Game 1 and then made his pro debut in Games 2 and 3 as Rochester lost both games and combined to score only two goals in them.

Savoie had an early scoring chance in Game 2 and shot wide and created in an early chance in Game 3 by feeding Lukas Rousek for an opportunity that was stopped. But Savoie did not have a shot on goal in either game and the 5-foot-9, 179-pounder was overmatched against the huge Hershey roster and has been unable to show off his skill like he might have against Syracuse and Toronto, the Amerks' two previous playoff opponents.

Amerks coach Seth Appert wouldn't reveal his team's lineup after its optional morning skate but Savoie was on the ice, an indication he wasn't playing in the game.

Q&A: Sabres' Jason Karmanos on how Rochester Amerks have won while developing players Kevyn Adams called the addition of Jason Karmanos as associate general manager a "critical hire" when the longtime NHL executive joined the Buffalo Sabres in May 2021. The Buffalo News spoke to Karmanos about the Amerks’ progress over since his arrival.

"The third period of Game 3 was probably his best period of this six but I think he's done a lot of good things," Appert said. "... This is a big step and he's going to be a great player but you're still coming from junior hockey, no matter how high you're drafted, no matter how good you are. You're not coming into just the American League. You're coming into the conference finals. You're playing the best team in the Eastern Conference so that's a tall task for anybody.

"I think he's done really well. He's a great teammate. Our guys love him, plays his tail off and he's tremendously talented. I think you saw more glimpses of the things he's really good at, which is creating scoring chances for his teammates."

Malcolm Subban was again in goal for Rochester. He has started all 12 of the Amerks' postseason games. Filip Cedarqvist was back in the lineup with Savoie sitting, while Ethan Prow was out on defense and Mitch Eliot was in.

There was no immediate word on Prow but it's presumed he's dealing with an injury because he had not missed a game in the postseason.

The Rochester lineup for Game 4 looked like this:

#Amerks Game 4:Murray-Jobst-RousekWarren-Malone-MerschRosen-Kozak-KulichCederqvist-Olischefski-Weissbach---Pilut-MetsaDavies-CecconiBartkowski-Eliot---Subban (Houser)Prow and Savoie the notable scratches — Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) May 29, 2023