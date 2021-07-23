Sabres' first major subtraction sees Ristolainen dealt to Philadelphia

Rosen plays for Leksand in Sweden. He had seven goals and 12 points for them last season in the Under-20 league and did not score in 22 games in the Swedish Hockey League, the nation's top circuit. He said he was thrilled at the way he produced in the Under-18 event

"It was a very fun tournament. During the season I didn't play too many games so I was so pumped up for the tournament," Rosen said on a video call. "I'm a good goal scorer and that tournament it was going into the back of the net almost all the time. That was fun, of course."

Rosen said playing in the elite level SHL was an eye-opening experience, with far more value to him than mere statistics.

"I got very good practice with the men's team and learned much from being around the men all the time," he said. "You're seeing how they work and how the game goes. I also got the chance to work hard in the gym so I became stronger."