Sabres finally out of NHL coaching carousel, which spun faster with Boston's surprise firing of Bruce Cassidy

Think back to a year ago at this time. The Sabres didn't have a coach. Don Granato was in limbo after finishing the season in the interim slot following the firing of Ralph Krueger. Fans wondered if the club should go with another big name in the mode of Dan Bylsma or Phil Housley. Bruce Boudreau might have been the biggest one on the market, and both he and Rick Tocchet spoke to General Manager Kevyn Adams about the post.

Adams, as it turned out, interviewed multiple people for the job but did so mostly on a fact-finding mission. He was gathering outside intelligence on his own club as part of the process that ultimately ended with Granato landing the job. And, especially based on what we saw over the last 30 games of the season, that call is trending in the right direction.

The Sabres have been in the coaching market far too many times in recent years, with Granato the sixth bench boss since the 2013 firing of Lindy Ruff. For once, they can sit out this year's edition of the carousel, but Adams & Co. have to take notes on who lands jobs because they will affect things in both the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference.

Detroit, Winnipeg, Philadelphia, Vegas and Dallas all still need coaches. Chicago and Florida have interim coaches they need to decide on. And things got crazier Monday night when the Boston Bruins stunningly turfed Bruce Cassidy after six straight playoff berths that included a run to Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup final vs. St. Louis.

Bruins GM Don Sweeney spoke to reporters in Boston Tuesday morning and said the team could be looking at a "directional shift" next season, a euphemism for a rebuild. Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk are all out until Thanksgiving, and perhaps later, after surgeries. Captain Patrice Bergeron, coming off elbow surgery, is unsigned and could retire. Star winger David Pastrnak is entering the final year of his contract and could be traded if he doesn't agree to an extension.

The Bruins will need to go with more young players and multiple reports said the team's prospects felt Cassidy ruled with too much of an iron hand when it came to their on-ice play.

"You can’t worry about not getting back out there. I think that’s one of the things we have to change," team president Cam Neely said last month in comments that foreshadowed Cassidy's ouster. "When younger players make mistakes, they’re worried they’re not going to play the next game. Well, that game is still going on.”

“I felt both the message and how it was being delivered, and more importantly maybe how it was being received, young and old … at times, they struggled,” Sweeney said Tuesday. “Sometimes that’s the voice in their head. ... I think his confidence as a head coach and the messaging that he wants to deliver is exactly as he wants it to be. Has it changed with the group that’s still here, is it as effective with the group that’s still here? That was my determination: Not as effective as it was."

Much like it often happens with player free agency, coaching moves seem to be stuck while the biggest candidate makes up his mind. In this case, that's Barry Trotz trying to determine what's next for him after he was surprisingly let go by the New York Islanders. Does Trotz go home to Winnipeg, take on the challenge of Philadelphia or perhaps the closest-to-the-Cup roster in Vegas?

There's so many other coaching questions aside from Trotz too.

Does deposed Vegas coach Pete DeBoer sit back on his one year of salary or go for another job right away? Would Joel Quenneville get the blessings of commissioner Gary Bettman to get behind a bench after Florida fired him in October when his role in Chicago's Kyle Beach scandal became clear? Is there any interest in retreads like Claude Julien, Mike Babcock, John Tortorella, Rick Bowness, Jim Montgomery, Travis Green, Paul Maurice, Alain Vigneault or Rick Tocchet?

That's quite a market. Here's a quick look at where each team with an opening stands with its coaching situation:

Atlantic Division: Speculation out of Boston has the Bruins going with a development coach like Seattle assistant Jay Leach, who was formerly their AHL coach in Providence. Don't discount the Bruins looking at Providence College's Nate Leaman or former Rangers coach David Quinn, who was Jack Eichel's coach at Boston University.

Which direction GM Steve Yzerman turns to in Detroit is a crucial twist for the Sabres as they battle the Wings to climb up the standings and perhaps challenge Boston next season. Yzerman fired Jeff Blashill and needs a coach to take his standout young players to another level. Is that Trotz or DeBoer? Is it Cassidy, who coached Detroit's farm club in Grand Rapids more than 20 years? Or is it an assistant on the way up from another team?

Why hasn't Florida taken the interim tag off Andrew Brunette after a Presidents' Trophy season? You wonder how sour GM Bill Zito and ownership is after the playoff sweep to Tampa Bay and the 1-for-31 power play in the two rounds of the playoffs. Does Cassidy interest them?

Metropolitan Division: Philadelphia is known to have interviewed Tortorella and ESPN announcer John Buccigross – who has worked studio shows with the old coach all season – raised eyebrows Monday with a two-picture tweet that included Tortorella and Flyers mascot Gritty. Hmmm.

Central Division: Winnipeg has gone all in on Trotz and is still waiting to hear. Former Jets player Scott Arniel, a former player and assistant with the Sabres now in Washington, would be an interesting choice. Dallas seems to want a big name, be it Trotz or DeBoer. Chicago seems to be looking elsewhere from interim coach Derek King, but new GM Kyle Davidson has given few hints on retread or development coach.

Pacific Division: Vegas should be a plum job with a star-filled roster and a healthy Jack Eichel and Mark Stone to start the season. Once Trotz decides, if the job is still open, there will be plenty of interest.

