Sabres final day roster moves: Michael Houser recalled, Casey Fitzgerald sent to Rochester

  • Updated
  • 0
Sabres Senators Hockey

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Michael Houser stops Ottawa Senators left wing Alex Formenton during the first period  Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Ottawa.

 Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press via AP
The Buffalo Sabres have made several roster moves on the morning of their regular season finale but it won't be clear for a few hours what impact they'll have on Friday night's game in KeyBank Center against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Sabres have recalled goaltender Michael Houser from Cincinnati of the ECHL, and have reassigned goalie Aaron Dell and defenseman Casey Fitzgerald to Rochester for the Amerks' do-or-die finale tonight in Blue Cross Arena against AHL North Division champion Utica.

On a back-to-back after Thursday's 5-0 loss in Boston, the Sabres only have an optional morning skate today that few players are expected to attend. Coach Don Granato speaks to the media at 5:30 to announce the lineup.

The Houser move is a clear indication that veteran Craig Anderson will be unable to play tonight. Anderson has not played since getting the win eight days ago in New Jersey. He has had some limited practice work since then and the Sabres were hopeful he could play tonight but it appears either Houser or Dustin Tokarski will get the call.

Houser is 2-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average and .948 save percentage in two games for the Sabres this year, January wins over Ottawa and Philadelphia where he stopped 73 of 77 shots. He was scheduled to be the starting goalie on Buffalo's January road trip to Arizona, Colorado and Vegas but was sidelined by Covid-19 and sent back to the minors.

Houser is 5-4-0, 2.98/.900 this year in Rochester and went 6-9-1, 3.39/.893 this year in Cincinnati. But Houser has been stellar in the ECHL playoffs, posting a 42-save shutout for the Cyclones Thursday night in a 2-0 win over Toledo and improving to 2-1-1, 2.50/.927 in the series. Cincinnati leads it 3-2, and Houser is slated to return for Game 6 on Saturday.

Fitzgerald has six assists in 36 games with the Sabres and can augment the Rochester blueline for its finale with a playoff spot on the line. The Amerks can sneak into the final Calder Cup playoff spot if they beat Utica in any fashion and then have Toronto lose its game Saturday vs. Belleville in regulation.

Dell is expected to back up starter Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen for tonight's game.

