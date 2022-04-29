 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Sabres final day roster: Dustin Tokarski starts in goal, injured Kyle Okposo, Craig Anderson will sit out

  • Updated
  • 0
Sabres Senators Hockey

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Michael Houser stops Ottawa Senators left wing Alex Formenton during the first period  Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Ottawa.

 Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press via AP
Support this work for $1 a month

The Buffalo Sabres made several roster moves on the morning of their regular season finale in advance of Friday night's game in KeyBank Center against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Sabres have recalled goaltender Michael Houser from Cincinnati of the ECHL, and have reassigned goalie Aaron Dell and defenseman Casey Fitzgerald to Rochester for the Amerks' do-or-die finale tonight in Blue Cross Arena against AHL North Division champion Utica.

On a back-to-back after Thursday's 5-0 loss in Boston, coach Don Granato announced that Dustin Tokarski will start in goal for the second straight night and Houser will serve as backup. Mark Pysyk will go in for Fitzgerald on defense and John Hayden will play for Kyle Okposo, who will miss his second straight game with an ankle injury.

The Houser move was necessitated because veteran Craig Anderson is unable to play due to a nagging injury. Anderson has not played since getting the win eight days ago in New Jersey. He has had some limited practice work since then and the Sabres were hopeful he could play tonight but Granato said prior to the game Anderson is day to day but simply ran out of time to be able to get in a game.

People are also reading…

Houser is 2-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average and .948 save percentage in two games for the Sabres this year, January wins over Ottawa and Philadelphia where he stopped 73 of 77 shots. He was scheduled to be the starting goalie on Buffalo's January road trip to Arizona, Colorado and Vegas but was sidelined by Covid-19 and sent back to the minors.

Houser is 5-4-0, 2.98/.900 this year in Rochester and went 6-9-1, 3.39/.893 this year in Cincinnati. But Houser has been stellar in the ECHL playoffs, posting a 42-save shutout for the Cyclones Thursday night in a 2-0 win over Toledo and improving to 2-1-1, 2.50/.927 in the series. Cincinnati leads it 3-2, and Houser is slated to return for Game 6 on Saturday.

Fitzgerald has six assists in 36 games with the Sabres and can augment the Rochester blueline for its finale with a playoff spot on the line. The Amerks can sneak into the final Calder Cup playoff spot if they beat Utica in any fashion and then have Toronto lose its game Saturday vs. Belleville in regulation.

Dell is expected to back up starter Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen for tonight's game.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Travon Walker selected as first pick in NFL draft

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News