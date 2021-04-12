Sabres fans less than pleased with return for Taylor Hall in social media reaction

Sabres Twitter is never shy about sharing its opinions, and well, a lot of Sabres fans were underwhelmed -- or worse -- with what they netted in return for former Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall.
Hall and Curtis Lazar were dealt to the Boston Bruins in exchange for former fifth-round pick Anders Bjork and a second-round pick.
Here is an early sampling of reactions:
Watch Taylor Hall just absolutely go off now with Boston. Would be totally par for the course. 🤦🏻♂️— Rob (@robmooers) April 12, 2021
How the hell did the @BuffaloSabres manage to screw up trading Taylor Hall. What an absolute tire fire of an organization— Ezra Jordan (@EzraJordanMusic) April 12, 2021
At the beginning of this season, all I wanted was a Taylor Hall Sabres jersey. Glad I never pulled the trigger on that. This team is tough to root for. I hope the Kraken sway me over soon.— BG⚡️ (@B_Galligan92) April 12, 2021
Taylor Hall never should have gone to Buffalo. Talk about a season of his life he’ll never get back.I hope he fits in with the Bruins. https://t.co/UxVsvT9ot0— Amber Believes Trans Women Are Women (@ASnowQueen221) April 12, 2021
do i feel more bad for boston that they’re getting taylor hall or more bad for bjork going to buffalo? boston im sorry you guys it’s just not your year— james (@jamesdpfister) April 12, 2021
Pretty nice of the sabres to throw Taylor Hall in that Curtis Lazar deal.— Joel Mann (@joelsmann) April 12, 2021
So the Bruins win the Taylor Hall sweepstakes.Goood luck with that lol— Swaggs (@Swaggs907) April 12, 2021
Remember when Taylor Hall said his goal for the season was to get Eichel to the playoffs.......He scored 2 goals.....— Nick Schefter (@NMargerum) April 12, 2021
Buffalo got fleeced but at the same time its Taylor “murders whatever team he plays for” Hall so i dont see anything big happening out of that trade regardless— 𝔞𝔩𝔟𝔢𝔯𝔱𝔬 (@twistedleafs) April 12, 2021
What an absolute steal by Don Sweeney! Welcome to Boston, Taylor Hall! #NHLBruins https://t.co/aWJplacjP6— Tim Kraus (@tgkraus) April 12, 2021
i hope taylor “meaningful hockey” hall loses in the first round— pavel zacha fan (@blackwoodhughes) April 12, 2021