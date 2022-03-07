Sabres facing roster crunch with Zemgus Girgensons, Colin Miller close

The goal was like many Jack Quinn scored before the lower-body injury that kept him out for six weeks.

Quinn, 20, carried the puck from the Rochester Americans’ end of the ice all the way to the slot in front of the Belleville Senators’ net Saturday afternoon and snapped a quick wrist shot over the glove of goalie Kevin Mandolese for the Amerks’ second goal of the game.

Sam Reinhart back in Buffalo for first time since July trade to Florida Reinhart is the same talented scorer and playmaker that he was for six seasons in Buffalo, albeit in a different role. But he’s finally on a deep team that’s considered a legitimate Stanley Cup contender.

The goal was Quinn’s first in two games since he returned to the lineup from an injury suffered with the Buffalo Sabres against Dallas on Jan. 20. Quinn, who was drafted eighth overall in 2020, had a goal and two assists in the Amerks’ 6-5 loss to Belleville.

Quinn now has 19 goals and 38 points in 26 games with Rochester, as well as a goal and two points in two games in the NHL. Additionally, Sabres prospect JJ Peterka extended his point streak to four games over the weekend. Peterka, 20, has 13 goals and 46 points in 47 games as a rookie with Rochester.