Sabres facing roster crunch with Zemgus Girgensons, Colin Miller close

The goal was like many Jack Quinn scored before the lower-body injury that kept him out for six weeks.
Quinn, 20, carried the puck from the Rochester Americans’ end of the ice all the way to the slot in front of the Belleville Senators’ net Saturday afternoon and snapped a quick wrist shot over the glove of goalie Kevin Mandolese for the Amerks’ second goal of the game.
The goal was Quinn’s first in two games since he returned to the lineup from an injury suffered with the Buffalo Sabres against Dallas on Jan. 20. Quinn, who was drafted eighth overall in 2020, had a goal and two assists in the Amerks’ 6-5 loss to Belleville.
Quinn now has 19 goals and 38 points in 26 games with Rochester, as well as a goal and two points in two games in the NHL. Additionally, Sabres prospect JJ Peterka extended his point streak to four games over the weekend. Peterka, 20, has 13 goals and 46 points in 47 games as a rookie with Rochester.
Sabres fans are clamoring for both to play more games in Buffalo, but the challenge is finding roster spots for them. Entering Monday, the Sabres had the maximum 23 players on their active roster and three on injured reserve are close to returning: forward Zemgus Girgensons and defensemen Colin Miller and Will Butcher.
Coach Don Granato has prioritized getting defensemen Mattias Samuelsson and Casey Fitzgerald experience in the NHL, but they’re waivers-exempt and the Sabres need to get Miller in the lineup ahead of the March 21 trade deadline.
Miller, a pending unrestricted free agent, has drawn significant interest from around the NHL, but he’ll need to show that he’s healthy after missing the past 20 games with an upper-body injury that required surgery.
Butcher has likely drawn less interest, given the inconsistency in his game this season. He’s missed the past 15 games with a lower-body injury and has one goal with five points in 31 games this season. The Sabres could keep Butcher for the remainder of the season as a depth defenseman because it’s possible Robert Hagg and Mark Pysyk will be traded before the deadline.
Injured defenseman Henri Jokiharju is still on the active roster and closer to returning to the lineup. Jokiharju, 22, participated in the Sabres’ optional morning skate and has missed the past six games. Girgensons and Jokiharju are expected to be “full go” at practice Wednesday, Granato said, and both could return to the lineup this week.
The roster crunch will force the Sabres to make a roster move, whether it’s sending a player to Rochester, placing someone on waivers or making a trade.
High praise
Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin has another admirer in the NHL. Prior to Buffalo’s game Monday against Florida, Panthers coach Andrew Brunette called Dahlin, “one of the most underrated defensemen in the league.”
Dahlin, 22, entered the game on pace for 12 goals, 42 assists and 54 points, all of which would be career highs.
Nolan joins PHF
Former Sabres coach Ted Nolan is part of the new ownership group for the Premier Hockey Federation's Toronto Six. Nolan joined former NHL player Anthony Stewart, Hockey Hall of Famer Angela James and Bernice Carnegie to purchase the franchise. Nolan coached the Sabres from 1995-97 and 2013-15. The group was formed to promote inclusiveness in hockey.