Sabres faced with uncertain restart after adding eighth player to Covid-19 protocol list

The Sabres’ schedule will become more truncated if they cannot host the Capitals on Thursday and Saturday. The recent sweeping changes to the Sabres’ schedule have the team playing 46 games in 86 days, capped by the season finale May 8 in Pittsburgh.

Sabres' Dylan Cozens, Curtis Lazar added to NHL's Covid protocol list Dylan Cozens and Curtis Lazar were the latest Buffalo Sabres added to the National Hockey Le…

The fallout from four inactive teams – Buffalo, Minnesota, New Jersey and Colorado – remains unclear. Neither Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams nor Devils General Manager Tom Fitzgerald have been made available for comment since the situation unfolded Tuesday. There is talk of the NHL possibly making additional changes to the Covid-19 protocols – specifically when it comes to teams sharing information on possible positive tests – and the league plans to continue to monitor whether transmission is occurring during competition. The current NHL calendar would allow for an additional week to be added to the regular season, but the expectation is that playoff positioning will be determined by points percentage and some teams won’t play all 56 games.

The Sabres, now 4-2-2, did not have issues with Covid-19 protocols until the team hosted the Devils for a back-to-back Jan. 30-31. Prior to the two teams’ first game, Devils forward Travis Zajac was placed on the Covid-19 protocol list. Then, hours before the Sabres hosted New Jersey to complete the series that Sunday, winger Kyle Palmieri was also added to the list.