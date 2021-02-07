Sabres faced with uncertain restart after adding eighth player to Covid-19 protocol list

A week of uncertainty for the Buffalo Sabres ended Sunday with forward Casey Mittelstadt added to the National Hockey League’s Covid-19 protocol list.
With the next scheduled game Thursday against the Washington Capitals in Buffalo, the Sabres have eight players – the third-most in the NHL – on the list: Mittelstadt, Taylor Hall, Dylan Cozens, Curtis Lazar, Tobias Rieder, Rasmus Ristolainen, Jake McCabe and Brandon Montour. Additionally, the team announced Thursday that coach Ralph Krueger immediately entered the NHL’s protocols after testing positive for Covid-19. Only the Minnesota Wild (9) and New Jersey Devils (16) have more players on the list than Buffalo.
The Sabres’ team facilities remain closed indefinitely – their season was officially paused through Monday – and 12 games were rescheduled, including the four immediately impacted by the temporary shutdown. It remains unclear if the team will be able to return to work in time to host the Capitals on Thursday and Saturday.
Inclusion on the list doesn’t necessarily mean the player tested positive. He can be added while serving a mandatory quarantine, awaiting confirmation on results or after being deemed a close contact to someone who has tested positive. The NHL does not provide information on why a specific player is on the Covid-19 protocol list. Length-of-stay varies depending on the reason for a player’s inclusion. Thus, it is uncertain who will be unavailable to the Sabres if they play their scheduled games against the Capitals.
Buffalo had a player added to the Covid-19 protocol list in five of the past six days, a trend that raises questions regarding the Sabres’ ability to resume their season Thursday. A recap of the timeline of events across the past week:
As we await word on when the Sabres will play again here are five significant observations from the first 20% of the season.
Tuesday: The Sabres’ season was officially paused through Feb. 8, as Hall and Ristolainen were added to the protocol list. New Jersey’s number of affected players grew to 10, a startling development less than 72 hours after the Devils played in Buffalo.
Wednesday: Montour and Rieder were added to the list, and an increasing number of affected players around the NHL caused the league to make changes to in-arena protocols, most notably the removal of Plexiglass from behind each team’s bench. The Wild’s season was paused after five of its players were added to the Covid-19 protocol list.
Thursday: The Sabres announced that Krueger tested positive, and McCabe became the fifth Buffalo player added to the list. Additionally, the Colorado Avalanche became the fourth team to enter a temporary shutdown. In a statement released by the NHL, Commissioner Gary Bettman stated that fewer than half the players on the Covid-19 protocol list tested positive.
Friday: No Sabres were added to the protocol list, but the Devils’ total increased to 17 players.
Saturday: Following the announcement of 12 rescheduled games, Cozens and Lazar were deemed unavailable by the league, thus leading to their inclusion on the list.
The Sabres’ schedule will become more truncated if they cannot host the Capitals on Thursday and Saturday. The recent sweeping changes to the Sabres’ schedule have the team playing 46 games in 86 days, capped by the season finale May 8 in Pittsburgh.
Dylan Cozens and Curtis Lazar were the latest Buffalo Sabres added to the National Hockey Le…
The fallout from four inactive teams – Buffalo, Minnesota, New Jersey and Colorado – remains unclear. Neither Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams nor Devils General Manager Tom Fitzgerald have been made available for comment since the situation unfolded Tuesday. There is talk of the NHL possibly making additional changes to the Covid-19 protocols – specifically when it comes to teams sharing information on possible positive tests – and the league plans to continue to monitor whether transmission is occurring during competition. The current NHL calendar would allow for an additional week to be added to the regular season, but the expectation is that playoff positioning will be determined by points percentage and some teams won’t play all 56 games.
The Sabres, now 4-2-2, did not have issues with Covid-19 protocols until the team hosted the Devils for a back-to-back Jan. 30-31. Prior to the two teams’ first game, Devils forward Travis Zajac was placed on the Covid-19 protocol list. Then, hours before the Sabres hosted New Jersey to complete the series that Sunday, winger Kyle Palmieri was also added to the list.
TSN’s Bob McKenzie reported that Sabres players expressed concern to the NHL Players’ Association when Palmieri joined the list after the first game. However, Buffalo still hosted the Devils that Sunday. Less than 72 hours later, both teams were temporarily shut down.
A significant update came Sunday evening when the NHL acknowledged it used rapid testing ahead of the Capitals' game against the Philadelphia Flyers earlier in the day. Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim was added to the protocol list ahead of puck drop, leading the NHL to use rapid tests. When results came back negative, the league determined it was safe to play the game.