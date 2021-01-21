Sabres face uncertainty in goal with Linus Ullmark mourning, Carter Hutton injured

As Linus Ullmark stopped shots from teammates during the morning skate Monday in Philadelphia, the Buffalo Sabres goalie sensed something was wrong back home in Sweden.
Then came the news that Ullmark described in vivid, emotional detail to the team website. Following the morning skate, Ullmark learned from his mother that his 63-year-old father died “peacefully” after he was “very sick” and hospitalized. Ullmark, 27, notified the coaching staff that he needed time away from hockey to mourn the devastating loss.
Ullmark received the game puck from Jack Eichel following a 6-1 Sabres win Monday and participated in a small-group skate Tuesday before deciding he needed more time to grieve.
“I was in a better place, but not in the state of mind that I felt that I could go out there and perform the way I wanted to," Ullmark said. "And, also, that I wasn't done dealing with the emotions and the thoughts that I had - still have - regarding all this."
Ullmark returned to practice inside KeyBank Center on Thursday and will travel with the team to Washington for a two-game series against the Capitals. It’s unclear, though, whether he will be in goal for puck drop Friday night at 7 p.m.
Teammates have expressed unwavering support – Eichel called Ullmark part of the Sabres’ “family” – and coach Ralph Krueger has encouraged Ullmark to decide when he is ready for competition. Coupled with the loss of Carter Hutton to an injury Tuesday, the Sabres are faced with unprecedented uncertainty in goal.
Hutton, 35, did not return for the third period of a 3-0 loss Tuesday after experiencing symptoms stemming from the elbow he took to the head from Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov. The Sabres then turned to Jonas Johansson, a 26-year-old who started the season on the taxi squad. With Hutton “day to day,” according to Krueger, and not traveling, it’s Johansson who will get the call again if Ullmark isn’t ready.
“Linus, I mean, life keeps rolling while our love for hockey and the playing is on,” said Krueger. “Nothing pauses and it’s definitely a harsh reality where it’s important we’re all together and everybody is there for Linus to communicate with. It’s a process, sadly, that we all – these kinds of things, you need to process yourself and find your way back into some sort of routine. We are very compassionate for what he went through and what he’s going through and what he will go through.”
Sabres brass is confident in Ullmark’s ability to be the No. 1 goalie. The former sixth-round draft pick established himself as the starter while playing 34 games last season, including a two-month stretch in which he owned one of the best 5-on-5 save percentages in the NHL.
An immigration issue prevented Ullmark from skating with the Sabres at the start of training camp Jan. 1, but he joined the team soon thereafter and delivered an encouraging performance with 19 saves in a 2-1 loss last Friday against the Capitals in Buffalo.
The Sabres will need two reliable goalies during a 56-game season Kyle Okposo aptly described as a “long sprint.” The team has six more sets of back to backs on the schedule and six games in the next 10 days.
Hutton was outstanding during training camp, a feat in and of itself after a 10-month offseason, and came close to a shutout of the Flyers on Monday. His only goal against Tuesday came on a breakaway by Travis Konecny.
“It’s important he gets some rest,” Krueger of Hutton, who will be assessed upon the team’s return from Washington.
This could thrust Johansson into action again. Johansson, whom Krueger called a “big project” for goalie coach Mike Bales, stopped eight of nine shots in the third period Tuesday. The goal against was a Jakub Voracek wrist shot on a 2 on 1, but the former American Hockey League all-star has only seven games of NHL experience.
Across six games with Buffalo last season, Johansson logged an .894 save percentage, though he earned his first win with 25 saves against Winnipeg. He’s not the organization’s top goalie prospect and a season-ending knee injury limited him to 32 games between Rochester and Cincinnati in 2018-19.
Johansson struggled in training camp and will be heading to Rochester at some point this season. He’s played more games recently than Ullmark, though. Johansson stopped 86 of 92 shots, a .935 save percentage, in four games for Krefeld Pinguine of Germany’s top professional league while on loan in November and December.
“Obviously it felt good last year to see my first games up here, so that’s absolutely a boost for myself to work harder,” said Johansson. “I know what’s ahead, I know what I need to do and how to prepare, so that’s definitely a boost just for my confidence and the way I try to approach this year. I’m just trying to be as prepared as I can and make the most out of it when I get the chance. That’s just how I see it.”
Whichever goalie starts will benefit from the Sabres’ strong defensive team game. Entering Thursday, Buffalo had the third-lowest expected goals against per 60 minutes, a measure of limiting an opponent’s shot quality, according to Evolving-Hockey.com.
General Manager Kevyn Adams won’t have an easy time finding help from outside, either. COVID-19 protocols, and the possibility of a positive test, have made teams reluctant to part ways with depth goalies. A trade is unlikely this early in the season, but the Sabres may have luck if a team tries to pass a goalie through waivers.
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, the Sabres' top goalie prospect, is not ready for the NHL and will start the season in Rochester.
With Hutton not on the trip, the Sabres promoted veteran goalie Dustin Tokarski from Rochester to the taxi squad. The 31-year-old has a strong track record in the American Hockey League, but he hasn’t appeared in more than one NHL game in any season since 2015-16 when he had an .878 save percentage in six games for Montreal.
For now, the Sabres will support Ullmark and provide him with time to mourn.
"You never know about these things, how you're going to feel and how you're going to handle it,” said Ullmark. “But I feel a lot of gratitude towards the boys, towards the organization and everyone around it," he said. "It's been very supportive ever since they found out so a lot of love to them."