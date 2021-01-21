Sabres face uncertainty in goal with Linus Ullmark mourning, Carter Hutton injured

Teammates have expressed unwavering support – Eichel called Ullmark part of the Sabres’ “family” – and coach Ralph Krueger has encouraged Ullmark to decide when he is ready for competition. Coupled with the loss of Carter Hutton to an injury Tuesday, the Sabres are faced with unprecedented uncertainty in goal.

Hutton, 35, did not return for the third period of a 3-0 loss Tuesday after experiencing symptoms stemming from the elbow he took to the head from Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov. The Sabres then turned to Jonas Johansson, a 26-year-old who started the season on the taxi squad. With Hutton “day to day,” according to Krueger, and not traveling, it’s Johansson who will get the call again if Ullmark isn’t ready.

“Linus, I mean, life keeps rolling while our love for hockey and the playing is on,” said Krueger. “Nothing pauses and it’s definitely a harsh reality where it’s important we’re all together and everybody is there for Linus to communicate with. It’s a process, sadly, that we all – these kinds of things, you need to process yourself and find your way back into some sort of routine. We are very compassionate for what he went through and what he’s going through and what he will go through.”