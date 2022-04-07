Sabres expecting stormy response from Hurricanes in rematch

RALEIGH, N.C. – The Buffalo Sabres pulled out a solid 4-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes Tuesday night in KeyBank Center but it puts them in a dilemma for their next game.

That's because the Hurricanes will likely be seething from the opening faceoff when the teams meet again tonight in PNC Arena. Carolina can clinch a playoff spot with a victory.

"I am excited. I love it," Sabres coach Don Granato said after today's optional skate. "Regardless of outcome, we know the direction we're going, we know the direction we have to go. So it's welcome anything, bring it on in the sense we know it's going to make us better."

"There will definitely be pushback," Sabres winger Zemgus Girgensons said. "Any time there's a back-to-back game, if you lose the first one, you always bring way more than next game. So we've just got to match that from them."

The game is slated to start shortly after 7:30 and it's an ESPN+ telecast only. Leah Hextall will be on the play-by-play with Rochester native Ryan Callahan on the analysis.

Craig Anderson will be in goal for the Sabres. Mark Pysyk will come in on defense for Will Butcher. There are no other lineup changes planned.

The forward lines will remain status quo: Skinner-Thompson-Tuch, Krebs-Cozens-Hinostroza, Asplund-Mittelstadt-Olofsson, and Girgensons-Eakin-Okposo.

Backup Antti Raanta (11-4-4, 2.39/.917) will start in goal for Carolina after Frederik Andersen played Tuesday. Buffalo had lost 11 straight to Carolina dating to a win here in 2016 until goals from Victor Olofsson and Dylan Cozens in the last eight minutes snapped a 2-2 tie.

"We had a decent first period, nothing great, certainly good enough," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said today. "And then a terrible second period. We just let off the gas and then it looks just like it did. You get behind, and we had a good third period, but then anything can happen."

The Sabres are opening a mega-tough four-game trip, with games Friday in Florida, Sunday in Tampa Bay and Tuesday in Toronto. It's four of the top six teams in the NHL's overall standing. But Buffalo is 10-4-3 in its last 17 games in its best stretch of hockey since the 10-game winning streak in 2018.

"Mentally, road trips like this you have to adjust a little bit the way you play, especially maybe on the back to back," Girgensons said. "It will be nice to see what we can bring with a such a challenging road trip."

"The greater the challenge, the better for our guys right now," Granato said. "Because they just figure out. 'OK, we have to recalibrate, we were a step behind, we have to recalibrate.' And they're proving that they can do that. So they're taking information in on how to be better."

