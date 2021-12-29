Sabres exit the break sluggish, still show promise without coach, 6 players

"We didn't get the result we wanted tonight and that was my biggest concern, not only playing for the Sabres but trying to get a win with the guys in the locker room," said Tuch. "We were really disappointed. ... We gave up way too many shots."

Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton opened the scoring on the power play with a one-timer slap shot from near the blue line that went between Luukkonen’s legs, and New Jersey made it 2-0 when Jesper Bratt scored off a rebound.

Thompson, though, tipped Tuch’s shot only 33 seconds into the second period and scored his team-leading 11th goal of the season on a breakaway. The Sabres looked outmanned in the third until Prow skated deep into the offensive zone and scored his first goal in the NHL with 5:22 remaining to cut the deficit to 4-3.

"A lot of new bodies in, unique circumstances that carried a little bit of weight for everybody," said Ellis. "Having to handle that and new faces playing with different players and shift in, shift out, trying to find chemistry. There were definitely some challenges."

Here are other observations from the game Wednesday night:

1. Message delivered