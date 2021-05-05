Sabres exec: 'How can we connect with fans on something deeper than wins and losses?'

The Sabres initially provided free tickets to healthcare workers and “hometown heroes” for a game before opening their doors to the general public, in accordance with local and state authorities.

The first game that was scheduled to have paying fans in attendance, against Boston, was postponed when the Bruins had five players quarantine for Covid-19. But once paying customers entered the building for that victory against the Rangers – by which point Ralph Krueger had been fired as head coach – the crowds grew incrementally as more fans became vaccinated, even with the team on track to finish with the worst record in the league.

There were 434 fans at the Sabres’ next game open to the general public, against Washington on April 9. Then 685 at the next, against Pittsburgh on April 17. Then a little more than a 1,000 against Boston on April 23, Durbin said, before the four-game endeavor came to an end.

Those who attended had to provide proof of being fully vaccinated or a negative Covid-19 test, an additional expense for many on top of the ticket price, parking and so on.

The Sabres have two games remaining beyond Tuesday, both road matchups in Pittsburgh against the Penguins.

While there might have been some benefit to dodging an angry home crowd during the franchise’s record 18-game winless streak, the empty seats throughout the season contributed to an emotional vacuum for a struggling team.