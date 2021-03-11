Sabres' Eric Staal 'not really thinking about' possible trade to contender

For now, the Sabres will rely on Staal to provide leadership in a dressing room that is without Eichel and Jake McCabe, the team’s captain and alternate captain, respectively.

“We’ve had a lot of wrinkles thrown at us all season,” said Staal. “There have been a lot of unique circumstances. It’s been a challenging year in more ways than one. For the most part, our guys are ready to compete. Our guys are committed to try and help us win.

“Obviously, it’s been pretty miserable here for the last little stretch. We’ve had some good games and haven’t been rewarded, but we’ve had some games that weren’t good. There’s a lot to learn, a lot we can get better at and day by day the focus is remaining.”

Eichel update

Sabres coach Ralph Krueger confirmed following the morning skate that Eichel went out of state to receive a “deeper assessment” on the upper-body injury that will keep the 24-year-old captain out of the Sabres’ lineup for a minimum of 7 to 10 days.

The team expects to receive clarity on Eichel’s status in the coming days. TSN’s Darren Dreger reported Thursday that Eichel will serve a seven-day quarantine upon returning to Buffalo.