Sabres' Eric Staal 'not really thinking about' possible trade to contender

Contenders around the National Hockey League are already calling Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams to express interest in Buffalo’s pending unrestricted free agents.
Eric Staal, a 36-year-old center and former Stanley Cup champion, is among those likely on the move if the Sabres don’t reverse their fortunes before the April 12 trade deadline. He is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in July and a team that acquires Staal will only owe a prorated amount of his $3 million salary.
TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported recently that the Edmonton Oilers have called Adams about Staal. Several teams likely will be looking to acquire a center who has totaled more than 1,000 points while appearing in more than 1,000 regular-season games. Staal has appeared in 62 playoff games, including 25 during the Carolina Hurricanes’ run to the Stanley Cup in 2006, since he was drafted second overall in 2003.
Despite the Sabres having a league-low 16 points entering Thursday, Staal insisted he was not focused on leaving Buffalo for a contender.
“I mean, right now, I’m not really thinking about it,” Staal said Thursday morning ahead of a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in KeyBank Center. “I’m thinking about the game tonight. Obviously, everyone knows where we’re at and the situation we’re in. But at the same time, my focus is trying to help us win a game tonight against Pittsburgh. We’ll worry about that when we get there.”
Adams’ first significant deal on the job was trading forward Marcus Johansson to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for Staal in August. Adams and Staal were teammates in Carolina on the Hurricanes’ Cup winner, and Staal filled the Sabres’ longstanding hole at second-line center behind Jack Eichel.
Staal's arrival allowed former first-round draft pick Dylan Cozens to begin his NHL career on the wing. Staal also upgraded the second power-play unit and provided guidance to a dressing room that lacked playoff experience.
In 24 games entering Thursday, Staal had three goals with six assists and a minus-14 rating. He had won 47.32% of his faceoffs while averaging a career-low 15:19 ice time per game under coach Ralph Krueger. His 7.9% shooting percentage also was his worst mark since 2015-16.
Staal has not benefited from stability with the Sabres, as his 5-on-5 linemates have changed regularly since the start of the season. His family is not with him in Buffalo and, like his teammates, was negatively impacted by the two-week Covid-19 pause.
Teams in the North Division will push to acquire players earlier than normal because any player entering Canada from the United States will be forced to serve a mandatory quarantine upon crossing the border.
Taylor Hall, Tobias Rieder, Riley Sheahan and Brandon Montour are among other Sabres who could be traded before the deadline.
For now, the Sabres will rely on Staal to provide leadership in a dressing room that is without Eichel and Jake McCabe, the team’s captain and alternate captain, respectively.
“We’ve had a lot of wrinkles thrown at us all season,” said Staal. “There have been a lot of unique circumstances. It’s been a challenging year in more ways than one. For the most part, our guys are ready to compete. Our guys are committed to try and help us win.
“Obviously, it’s been pretty miserable here for the last little stretch. We’ve had some good games and haven’t been rewarded, but we’ve had some games that weren’t good. There’s a lot to learn, a lot we can get better at and day by day the focus is remaining.”
Eichel update
Sabres coach Ralph Krueger confirmed following the morning skate that Eichel went out of state to receive a “deeper assessment” on the upper-body injury that will keep the 24-year-old captain out of the Sabres’ lineup for a minimum of 7 to 10 days.
The team expects to receive clarity on Eichel’s status in the coming days. TSN’s Darren Dreger reported Thursday that Eichel will serve a seven-day quarantine upon returning to Buffalo.
Although Krueger declined to say how the injury occurred, Eichel was in pain and grabbing his neck on the Sabres’ bench Sunday in Nassau Coliseum after he was pushed against the glass by the Islanders’ Casey Cizikas in the third period of a 5-2 loss.
Milestone
Winger Jack Quinn, the Sabres’ most recent first-round draft pick, scored his first professional goal Wednesday night on a one-timer in the Rochester Americans’ 3-2 shootout loss to the Utica Comets.
Quinn, a 19-year-old selected eighth overall by the Sabres in October, previously scored in a shootout, but this is his first goal in regulation. He cut the Amerks’ deficit to one goal with a shot off a pass from winger Brett Murray at 14:12 into the second period at Utica.
Quinn has one goal with two assists for three points and a minus-3 rating in seven games with the Amerks.