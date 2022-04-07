Sabres' Dylan Cozens snaps a slump, but gains perspective

Some players might get frustrated by going more than six weeks without scoring a goal. If Dylan Cozens was worried or worn out about the drought, he didn’t show it.

Cozens, a center for the Buffalo Sabres, scored his first goal since Feb. 25 when he scored on a power play with 4:49 left in a 4-2 win Tuesday against Carolina.

The center discussed his approach towards that stretch after practice Wednesday.

“I'm 21 years old playing in the NHL, I know it's not going to be easy, I know they're not just going to come,” said Cozens, who has 13 goals and 23 assists in 41 games this season. “I just try to stick with it.

"I think while I wasn't scoring I was still producing a lot, a lot of assists and stuff, still playing really well through all things ... just nothing was really going in for me. So, I didn't really get too frustrated. Obviously, we were winning games, so it’s a lot of fun and that's all I really care about, is us winning.”

He wasn’t productive in goal-scoring, but focused on improving his faceoffs, a key skill for a center. Winning and losing faceoffs is the basis of puck possession – win a faceoff, and it immediately means more time with the puck for your team. In his last 10 games, Cozens has won at least 50% of the faceoffs he’s taken.

“I think just kind of learning, watching why you lose the draws and seeing you know what you can do differently, and I think just really focusing every time really hard on winning the draw and kind of learning what the guy against you is doing and switching up as you go,” said Cozens, who has won 45.06% of the faceoffs he’s taken this season. “I think early on in the year, I kind of just didn't have much in mind, you know lots of different things I could do. I think as the season’s gone on, I've learned other ways to take draws and if I'm not feeling it, switch it up.

During those 17 games and through the season, Sabres coach Don Granato hasn’t focused solely on tangible measurements in working with Cozens, either. He’s wanted Cozens to focus on areas such as competing for pucks on the ice, decisions made in a game or situational reads.

“That’s a big part of coaching, informing guys every day, ‘This is how we evaluate your play,’ ” Granato said. “When a player enters the league, especially players like Dylan, prolific players, where they came from, highly touted players. They tend to measure it on production, goals and assists, and those are really not good measurements at all.

“We’re talking about young players that need to adapt and become full-time, legitimate NHL players who contribute to winning. That’s what it’s all about. The measuring things are different.”

Cozens also took advice from Granato. In those conversations and on the ice, Cozens has learned that patience and growth override urgency and immediacy, particularly when it comes to production and longevity.

“Donny’s told me, I'm young, playing against lots of guys a lot older than me, so I’ve just got to be patient, not get frustrated and not push for it to be now,” Cozens said. “Just focus every day on getting better and learning and just letting it come naturally, not forcing it too soon.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.