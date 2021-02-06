Sabres' Dylan Cozens, Curtis Lazar added to NHL's Covid protocol list

Dylan Cozens and Curtis Lazar were the latest Buffalo Sabres added to the National Hockey League's Covid protocol list Saturday.

The total number of Sabres on the list is now at seven as the two forwards are joined by Taylor Hall, Rasmus Ristolainen, Brandon Montour, Jake McCabe and Tobias Rieder. The team announced Thursday that coach Ralph Krueger tested positive for Covid-19 and immediately entered the NHL's protocols.

Players are added to the list across the NHL whenever they test positive or are deemed close contacts to someone who tested positive, though the league does not differentiate between the two.

The Sabres' season was paused Tuesday after the team hosted the New Jersey Devils last weekend in KeyBank Center. The Devils currently have 16 players on the Covid protocol list and added a player to the list before each of their games against Buffalo.

Only the Devils and Minnesota Wild (8) currently have more players on the Covid protocol list than the Sabres. The Wild's season was also paused until at least Feb. 9 in response to concerns related to Covid-19.