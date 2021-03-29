Sabres drop another scout amid changes to hockey operations under GM Kevyn Adams

A restructuring of the Buffalo Sabres’ scouting department included the dismissal of another hockey operations employee.
Sources told The Buffalo News that amateur scout Rob Riley was let go amid the various changes made by the Sabres in recent weeks. Riley, a 66-year-old former college hockey head coach, had been with the Sabres since 2017 and is the second employee to leave the team in recent weeks.
Charlie Mendola, formerly assistant general manager of LECOM Harborcenter, also left the team after spending four-plus months as the Sabres' director of hockey strategy, sources said.
The changes occurred before General Manager Kevyn Adams began interviewing candidates for the assistant general manager opening, most notably Jason Karmanos, who previously held that title with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes.
Adams, amid his first season as the Sabres' general manager, revealed to the media last week that Jeremiah Crowe will head the pro scouting department and Jerry Forton is now in charge of amateur scouting.
The scouting department restructuring represented a philosophical shift for Adams, who scrapped this same model upon taking over as general manager in June. Crowe, formerly a pro scout under Jason Botterill, was named director of scouting, and director of analytics Jason Nightingale added the title of assistant director of scouting.
Scouts with pro and amateur responsibilities reported only to Crowe, whereas the latter group will now work under Forton, a former longtime college hockey coach who has been with the team since 2015.
Crowe, 35, joined the Sabres as a pro scout in 2017 after spending two years at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program. Forton was hired as assistant director of scouting by the Sabres in 2015 and shifted to director of collegiate scouting when Jason Botterill was hired as general manager in 2017.
Sources told The News that the department has been handcuffed this season by budget restraints and a mandate to use more video to evaluate prospects, a process the Sabres previously implemented under former General Manager Darcy Regier.
The Sabres currently do not employ scouts in Finland, Russia, the Western Hockey League and Ontario Hockey League. The WHL recently launched its season, but there is no tentative start date for the OHL.
According to the Sabres’ staff directory, the team employs six scouts under Crowe, Forton and Nightingale. For context, the Toronto Maple Leafs employ 13 amateur scouts and four pro scouts.
Since taking over as general manager last June, Adams has hired two scouts: Tristan Musser and Anders Forsberg.
Riley previously spent seven years as an amateur scout with the Columbus Blue Jackets and his coaching career included 19 years with Army from 1986 through 2004.