Sabres drop another scout amid changes to hockey operations under GM Kevyn Adams

Scouts with pro and amateur responsibilities reported only to Crowe, whereas the latter group will now work under Forton, a former longtime college hockey coach who has been with the team since 2015.

Crowe, 35, joined the Sabres as a pro scout in 2017 after spending two years at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program. Forton was hired as assistant director of scouting by the Sabres in 2015 and shifted to director of collegiate scouting when Jason Botterill was hired as general manager in 2017.

Sources told The News that the department has been handcuffed this season by budget restraints and a mandate to use more video to evaluate prospects, a process the Sabres previously implemented under former General Manager Darcy Regier.

The Sabres currently do not employ scouts in Finland, Russia, the Western Hockey League and Ontario Hockey League. The WHL recently launched its season, but there is no tentative start date for the OHL.

According to the Sabres’ staff directory, the team employs six scouts under Crowe, Forton and Nightingale. For context, the Toronto Maple Leafs employ 13 amateur scouts and four pro scouts.

Since taking over as general manager last June, Adams has hired two scouts: Tristan Musser and Anders Forsberg.

Riley previously spent seven years as an amateur scout with the Columbus Blue Jackets and his coaching career included 19 years with Army from 1986 through 2004.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.