Sabres draft 17-year-old winger Jake Richard with 170th pick

MONTREAL – With their first of two sixth-round picks Friday at the NHL draft, the Buffallo Sabres selected forward Jake Richard from the United States Hockey League's Muskegon Lumberjacks.

Richard, 17, totaled 18 goals and 47 points in 58 games while competing against mostly older, stronger players in the USHL. He had 41 points in the final 35 games of this season and is committed to play collegiately at the University of Connecticut.

Richard was chosen by Oshawa in the Ontario Hockey League draft, but opted to go the USHL and NCAA route. His father, Gilles, was once general manager of the Jacksonville Barracudas of the Southern Professional Hockey League. Jake played in the Lightning High School Hockey League in the Tampa Bay area. He's 6-foot-1 and was used in all situations as a first-year player with Muskegon.

"He’s going to be a high-end goal scorer in our league. If not next year, then the year after," Muskegon coach Mike Hamilton said early last season. "He’s going to be leading the league at some point.”