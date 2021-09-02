Sabres double up: Mittelstadt, Jokiharju get identical deals of three years, $7.5 million

"Obviously it's a tough situation, but at the same time, we're all friends with Jack and it won't be weird for anyone to see him or anything like that," Mittelstadt said Thursday. "I'm excited to see him and say hi. We'll just have to channel it and block it out at times.

"I'm sure there will be a lot of questions about it at camp but we've got a really good young group and we're all really close. There's a few new guys we'll have to slide in there and I don't think that will be a problem. We'll learn to block it out and just go play hockey."

Drafted at No. 8 overall in 2017, Mittelstadt immediately came to the NHL after just one season at the University of Minnesota. After more than 100 games in Buffalo over parts of three seasons, the Sabres sent Mittelstadt to Rochester early in the 2019-20 season and he put up 25 points in 36 games for the Amerks while out of the NHL microscope.

"I think I just had some time to grow up,” Mittelstadt said late last season. “I think that’s more than anything. I don’t know if it’s so much on the ice as off the ice. Getting myself ready to play, taking care of my body away from the rink. I think that all leads to it. I think you get in what you put out and obviously trying to get better at that. It’s just part of growing up.”