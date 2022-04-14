 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sabres' Don Granato named an assistant coach for Team USA at world championships

Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato watches from the bench during the third period.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Don Granato was one of three assistant coaches named to Team USA's staff Thursday for the IIHF World Championship in Finland next month.

Granato, amid his first full season as coach of the Buffalo Sabres, will join Jeff Blashill of the Detroit Red Wings and Mike Hastings of Minnesota State on a staff led by former New York Rangers coach David Quinn.

The world championships will be held in Tampere and Helsinki, Finland, from May 13-29.

This is the third time Granato will be on the staff for Team USA at the tournament. He was also an assistant coach in 2014 and 2018, the latter of which the U.S. won a bronze medal.

