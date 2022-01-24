Sabres disturbed by racist incident in ECHL involving Malcolm Subban's brother

The Buffalo Sabres have reached out to injured goaltender Malcolm Subban after his younger brother, Jordan, was subjected to racist taunts during an ECHL game Saturday night in Jacksonville, Fla.
Jordan Subban, who plays for the South Carolina Sting Rays, was in a scrum with Jacksonville Ice Men defenseman Jacob Pannetta early in overtime of a scoreless game and tried to engage Panetta in a fight after a collision by the South Carolina goal. Subban said Panetta responded by allegedly taunting him.
"As soon as I began to turn my back, he started making monkey gestures at me, so I punched him in the face multiple times and he turtled like the coward he is," Jordan Subban tweeted.
"When does it end" was the question Malcolm Subban tweeted Sunday.
When does it end 🤦🏾♂️✊🏾 https://t.co/N1W0FBaqUB— Malcolm Subban (@Subbz3r0) January 23, 2022
Panetta, who played four years at Colgate University, was put on indefinite suspension by the ECHL and released by Jacksonville on Sunday. He later released videos on social media that said he was doing a "strong man" gesture that he has done before and had no intent of any racist act. Video of the incident also revealed racist language being used at Subban by fans in the stands. The entire incident came to light when New Jersey defenseman P.K. Subban began tweeting about it to his 1 million Twitter followers.
Sabres coach Don Granato said General Manager Kevyn Adams has spoken to Malcolm Subban, who is out for the season after surgery on his arm last week.
"I've obviously thought about him quite a bit and I will connect with him as soon as I can here," Granato said. "Kevyn reached out to him and had a good conversation with him. ... We haven't seen him because he's been out. But I'm looking forward to connecting with him and certainly hope he's doing well, both with the family and his surgery. It is sad and disturbing."
Sabres alternate captain Kyle Okposo, the first Black player to compete for the University of Minnesota hockey program, endured taunts during his youth days and said the incident disturbed him as well.
"I've been through that before and I've had that feeling and it's not a good one," Okposo said. "And I can understand the rage that he displayed after. It's something that cuts you to the core for sure. And it's a difficult thing that we're still dealing with things like this in our society in today's day and age in 2022."
Okposo went on to call social media "garbage" and said it plays a big factor in inflaming emotions.
"And I think that's part of this problem, that everybody is just kind of allowed to say whatever you want," Okposo said. "Violence and racist taunts perpetuate in that setting. And I think that we just need to start talking to people. I feel for him. It's very difficult to watch incidents like that unfold.