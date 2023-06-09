A talented group of prospects for the Sabres will gather in Buffalo from July 2-6 for the club's annual development camp, the team announced Friday.

The group, which will also feature the Sabres' latest draft choices, will participate in three practices before the 3-on-3 tournament. Each on-ice session will be open to the public in LECOM Harborcenter.

Sunday, July 2: 2-3 p.m.

Monday, July 3: Noon-1 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4: No events scheduled.

Wednesday, July 5: 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

Thursday, July 6: 3-on-3 tournament begins at 9:15 a.m.

An official camp roster will be announced later. The camp's purpose is to introduce prospects to "professional work habits and organizational standards," according to a team press release. Last year, the event included soon-to-be Sabres like Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka, as well as 2021 first overall pick Owen Power.

The Sabres own eight picks in the 2023 NHL draft, which will be held in Nashville on June 28-29. Free agency begins July 1.