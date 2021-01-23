Sabres desperate to make dent in the number that counts – their record

You can find some good numbers compiled over the Buffalo Sabres' first five games.
But there are also trouble spots, highlighted by the team's 1-3-1 record that leaves the Sabres and Chicago with the NHL's worst records in a tightly bunched standing.
It's disconcerting to coach Ralph Krueger to already see his team last in the East Division even though it got a bad scheduling draw by playing its first six games against Philadelphia and Washington.
Those teams are atop the division and are a combined 6-1-3 thus far heading into the Sabres-Capitals rematch Sunday at 3 in Capital One Arena.
"We’re in a position where a correction can come very quickly with some positive momentum," Krueger said on a video call after practice Saturday in D.C. "But there is a sense of urgency in the air, and what you try to do is make sure that constant improvement remains the focus while at the same time understanding what the difference-makers are to get the wins."
Some areas of note:
• The Sabres are outshooting opponents by 5.6 shots per game and out-attempting them by 8.8 per game. They're second in the league to Minnesota in high-danger chance differential at plus-20, according to NaturalStatTrick.com. But they have converted only five of those 43 chances into goals. Overall, Jack Eichel and Jeff Skinner lead the team with 15 shots on goal apiece – and neither has a goal.
"The eye test is there but unfortunately that's not how it works in this league," defenseman Jake McCabe said. "You've got to get the results. We still have a good attitude, positive attitude. We've just got to get to that next level of hunger around the net and and get a couple second-opportunity goals like (Washington) scored getting pucks to the net and rebounds coming out and banging in those home."
• The offense has been balanced, as 11 players have at least one goal. But Eichel and Skinner represent $19 million of salary cap expense yet to dent the goal column.
"A couple of guys, I feel like they're just snake-bitten," McCabe said. "I don't know how Jack's shootout (Friday) didn't go in from our view. It hits the inside of the post and just so much spin left. Just kind of the way it's going right now, but you know guys are sticking with it."
• The club has been disciplined, leading the league in fewest penalties taken (6) and has killed off five of those. But conversely, the power play is just 3 for 17 when an extra goal here or there could make a difference.
• As expected, goaltending has been a trouble spot as Carter Hutton (2.65/.899) and Linus Ullmark (2.44/.906) have pedestrian numbers so far, although Hutton's got skewed by the five goals he yielded to the Caps in the season opener. Combining them and Jonas Johansson, the team save percentage of .887 entered Saturday tied for 25th in the league. At 5-on-5, it's just 28th at .893.
• Concern continues to mount over the play of third-year defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, who didn't take a 5-on-5 shift over the final 31 minutes Friday after failing to clear rebounds on two of Washington's goals. Dahlin doesn't have a point, has a minus-4 rating and his total ice time of 10:08 was a career low for a game without an injury.
"It's my responsibility to come at the players straight and honest and we had that talk this morning," Krueger said Saturday. "Making it really clear what the expectations are, why we made the decisions we made yesterday, and that they're only in one interest and that's to turn him into the best possible National Hockey League player. And for him understanding that sometimes a little bit of a setback and some pain helps him to better understand what needs to be done."
Krueger would rather not have the focus be bright when he sits Dahlin down but there's no way to avoid it. The No. 1 overall pick of a draft, like Dahlin was in 2018, is always going to be a lightning rod for attention.
"We have a young defenseman who has world-class offensive upside and everybody knows to be a high-minute guy in the National Hockey League," Krueger said. "You need to also take care of the defensive side and that is what every young offensive defenseman needs to work on. So there's nothing, nothing out of the ordinary going on here."
• The Sabres are 0-2-1 against the Capitals in the wake of Friday's 4-3 shootout loss and have lost nine straight on the road in D.C. (0-6-3).
"In the end we’re measured by our results and the points, so we need to bring an edge, we need to bring a grit and a fight," said Krueger said, who wants to see his club create more traffic and pressure closer to the opposing net. "We are pleased with many things, the results not being one of them, and it’s those things that we need to focus on here in the next couple games to get ourselves back where we need to be."
Okposo is back
Krueger gave a thumbs-up to reporters when getting his daily inquiry about Kyle Okposo's health, and it's expected the veteran will make his season debut Sunday after suffering a lower-body injury during a training camp scrimmage. He'll likely replace the struggling Tage Thompson, who has one assist in four games and was benched for the third period and overtime of Friday's 4-3 shootout loss.
Capital questions
Washington coach Peter Laviolette said Saturday that leading scorer Tom Wilson (lower body) is day to day and it's uncertain if he will play Sunday. Rookie Vitek Vanecek may be in goal again Sunday after he earned his second career win, both over the Sabres, on Friday.