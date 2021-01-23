Sabres desperate to make dent in the number that counts – their record

• Concern continues to mount over the play of third-year defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, who didn't take a 5-on-5 shift over the final 31 minutes Friday after failing to clear rebounds on two of Washington's goals. Dahlin doesn't have a point, has a minus-4 rating and his total ice time of 10:08 was a career low for a game without an injury.

"It's my responsibility to come at the players straight and honest and we had that talk this morning," Krueger said Saturday. "Making it really clear what the expectations are, why we made the decisions we made yesterday, and that they're only in one interest and that's to turn him into the best possible National Hockey League player. And for him understanding that sometimes a little bit of a setback and some pain helps him to better understand what needs to be done."

Krueger would rather not have the focus be bright when he sits Dahlin down but there's no way to avoid it. The No. 1 overall pick of a draft, like Dahlin was in 2018, is always going to be a lightning rod for attention.

"We have a young defenseman who has world-class offensive upside and everybody knows to be a high-minute guy in the National Hockey League," Krueger said. "You need to also take care of the defensive side and that is what every young offensive defenseman needs to work on. So there's nothing, nothing out of the ordinary going on here."