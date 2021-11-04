Sabres' depth, talent at forward strengthened by adding Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs

General Manager Kevyn Adams bided his time, fielded offers from teams across the National Hockey League and waited for someone to meet his asking price for injured, disgruntled center Jack Eichel.
Eichel, 25, exits the Sabres having experienced zero playoff games in six seasons since he was drafted second overall in 2015.
The six-month saga that saw Eichel stripped of his captaincy amid a disagreement with the Sabres finally ended early Thursday morning with the 25-year-old center traded to the Vegas Golden Knights, a Stanley Cup contender who will approve his artificial disk replacement surgery.
Sabres fans likely won’t have to wait long to see the fruits of Adams’ labor. In addition to acquiring draft choices in 2022 (first round, albeit top 10 protected) and 2023 (second round), Buffalo added power forward Alex Tuch and top prospect Peyton Krebs.
A 25-year-old Syracuse native, Tuch is recovering from shoulder surgery and should be ready to return by January. He has three seasons of 15-plus goals and his track record includes 33 points in 66 career playoff games. The 6-foot-4 winger should provide a consistent net-front presence in the Sabres’ top six.
Krebs is a 20-year-old center who fell to the 17th pick in the 2019 draft because of a knee injury. He returned to the ice the following season, delivering 12 goals and 60 points in 38 games for Winnipeg of the Western Hockey League. A rash of injuries thrust Krebs into a prominent spot in Vegas’ lineup this season, but he has only 10 shots on goal and zero points in nine games.
The return significantly bolsters a Sabres forward group that was hit hard by the trade of Sam Reinhart in July. Drafted second overall by Buffalo in 2014, Reinhart was dealt to Florida in exchange for goalie prospect Devon Levi and a 2022 first-round draft choice.
The selection of the 18-year-old from Boston University with the No. 2 pick in the NHL draft was supposed to mark the end of the suffering, the key moment in a rebuild to bring the Sabres back to prominence. It didn't happen.
With Reinhart gone and Eichel sidelined, the Sabres were forced to experiment at center under coach Don Granato. Tage Thompson, Zemgus Girgensons and Arttu Ruotsalainen shifted to the position in camp. The club’s depth took another hit when Casey Mittelstadt suffered an upper-body injury in the season-opening win over Montreal.
Krebs could solidify the Sabres’ depth down the middle, providing Adams with a potential top three of Mittelstadt, Krebs and Dylan Cozens. Granato could shift Thompson back to the wing or use Krebs there to help him acclimate to the NHL.
Krebs was the Golden Knights’ top prospect, reportedly untouchable in trade talks with the Sabres. He’s a dynamic playmaker whose performance during the preseason earned him a roster spot with Vegas. Like Buffalo prospect Jack Quinn in Rochester, Krebs was thrust into professional hockey sooner than anticipated because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Krebs joins a prospect pipeline that includes Quinn, JJ Peterka, Owen Power, Ryan Johnson, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Erik Portillo, Mattias Samuelsson, Prokhor Poltapov and Isak Rosen, among others.
After capping his junior career with an abbreviated WHL season in which he was named the league's player of the year, Krebs had one goal and five points in five games for the American Hockey League’s Henderson Silver Knights in 2020-21. He had five points in two games with Henderson this season.
While many will evaluate the trade based on Krebs’ development, Tuch should be a key cog for the Sabres and is a proven NHL player, unlike the rest of the return. He had 15 goals during his first full season in 2017-18, followed by a career-high 20 in 2018-19. Following an eight-goal season in 2019-20, Tuch tied for third on the team with 18 goals in 55 games last season. He had 33 points while averaging a career-high 16:50 of ice time per game.
Tuch is also under contract through 2025-26 with an annual cap hit of $4.75 million.