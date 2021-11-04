Sabres' depth, talent at forward strengthened by adding Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs

General Manager Kevyn Adams bided his time, fielded offers from teams across the National Hockey League and waited for someone to meet his asking price for injured, disgruntled center Jack Eichel.

The six-month saga that saw Eichel stripped of his captaincy amid a disagreement with the Sabres finally ended early Thursday morning with the 25-year-old center traded to the Vegas Golden Knights, a Stanley Cup contender who will approve his artificial disk replacement surgery.

Sabres fans likely won’t have to wait long to see the fruits of Adams’ labor. In addition to acquiring draft choices in 2022 (first round, albeit top 10 protected) and 2023 (second round), Buffalo added power forward Alex Tuch and top prospect Peyton Krebs.

A 25-year-old Syracuse native, Tuch is recovering from shoulder surgery and should be ready to return by January. He has three seasons of 15-plus goals and his track record includes 33 points in 66 career playoff games. The 6-foot-4 winger should provide a consistent net-front presence in the Sabres’ top six.