Sabres defensemen Henri Jokiharju, Mattias Samuelsson closer to returning

  • Updated
Sabres Hurricanes Hockey

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Henri Jokiharju loks to pass against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period at the KeyBank Center on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
As the Buffalo Sabres inch closer to full strength on defense, two of their forwards aren't expected to be available Tuesday night against the Vancouver Canucks.

Defenseman Henri Jokiharju was cleared to return to the lineup and expects to play when Vancouver is in Buffalo or when the Sabres face the Ottawa Senators on the road Wednesday night. Mattias Samuelsson has also progressed in rehab skates as he works his way back from a lower-body injury and might rejoin the Sabres for practice sometime this week.

Up front, the Sabres aren't expected to have rookie winger Jack Quinn available this week because of an undisclosed injury and winger Kyle Okposo remains day to day with a lower-body injury that kept him out of the lineup against Boston on Saturday.

Sabres coach Don Granato told reporters following practice Monday that at least one forward will be recalled from the Rochester Americans.

Jokiharju as missed the past 10 games after being hit in the face with the puck during the first period of a 6-3 win in Calgary on Oct. 20. He averaged a career-high 21:53 of ice time in 60 games last season.

Samuelsson, who signed a seven-year contract extension on the eve of the season opener, suffered the lower-body injury in Vancouver during an awkward hit collision Canucks forward Curtis Lazar on Oct. 22. Samuelsson's nine-game absence, combined with Jokiharju's injury, forced Granato to lean on Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power.

It's unclear if Quinn's injury is related to the 21-year-old being hit in the side of the head with the puck during the first period Saturday. Quinn remained in the game and finished with 13:09 of ice time.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

News Sports Reporter

I've covered the Sabres and National Hockey League for The Buffalo News since November 2018. My previous work included coverage of the Pittsburgh Pirates and University of Pittsburgh athletics for DKPittsburghSports.com.

