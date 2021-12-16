Sabres defenseman Robert Hagg out 'month to month' with lower-body injury

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Don Granato and the Buffalo Sabres received more bad news on the injury front Thursday with defenseman Robert Hagg now out "month to month" because of a lower-body injury.

Hagg, 26, missed the third period of the Sabres' 4-2 win over Winnipeg on Tuesday and returned to Buffalo to be evaluated by doctors. He leads the team in hits (49) and blocked shots (56). Hagg was acquired along with two draft picks, including a 2021 first-rounder, in the July trade that sent Rasmus Ristolainen to Philadelphia.

With Hagg out, defenseman Colin Miller will draw into the lineup Thursday night against Minnesota in Xcel Energy Center. Winger Anders Bjork is a game-time decision with a non-Covid illness, and Granato was not ready to say which goalie will start the first game of the back-to-back.

Right-shot defenseman Casey Fitzgerald was recalled from Rochester to replace Hagg on the roster. Fitzgerald, 24, had four goals and seven points in 21 games as a first-pairing defenseman with the Amerks this season. He was among the Sabres' final cuts in training camp and provides Granato with a seventh option on the blue line.

Fitzgerald won't make his NHL debut Thursday, but he's an option to play Friday in Pittsburgh.

A third-round pick of the Sabres in 2016, Fitzgerald signed his entry-level contract in 2019 after four seasons at Boston College. Additionally, Sabres center Casey Mittelstadt is also listed on the injury report as out "month to month" after recently undergoing surgery on an upper-body ailment.

