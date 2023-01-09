Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin named NHL's third star of the week

Rasmus Dahlin's remarkable performance Saturday night in KeyBank Center earned the Buffalo Sabres' top defenseman another honor from the NHL.

Dahlin was named the league's third star of the week Monday after he totaled two goals and five points in the Sabres' 6-5 overtime win over the Minnesota Wild. He finished with two goals and six points in two games last week.

Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak and New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes were the first and second star, respectively.

Dahlin, 22, is the only defenseman in the NHL to record five or more points in a game this season. He's the first Sabres defenseman to accomplish the feat since Phil Housley in 1989. Drafted first overall in 2018, Dahlin entered Monday on pace for 99 points, which would shatter Housley's single-season franchise record of 81 for a defenseman.

Entering Monday, Dahlin had 12 goals and 44 points through 36 games.