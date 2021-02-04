 Skip to main content
Sabres defenseman Jake McCabe added to NHL's Covid protocol list
Sabres Rangers

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Jake McCabe skates with the puck against the New York Rangers during the second period at KeyBank Center on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. 

 Harry Scull Jr.

For the third straight day, the Buffalo Sabres had an addition to the NHL's Covid-19 protocol list as defenseman Jake McCabe was named on the list released by the league on Thursday.

That makes five Buffalo players, as alternate captain McCabe joins teammates Taylor Hall, Rasmus Ristolainen, Tobias Rieder and Brandon Montour as Sabres named for either a positive test or as a close contact. The league does not specify players who test positive.

The team announced earlier in the day that coach Ralph Krueger has tested positive, joining Vegas' Peter DeBoer as NHL coaches sidelined by Covid protocols.

McCabe, 27, has one goal and two assists in 10 games but has combined to join with Ristolainen to form one of the NHL's top defense pairs in the early season.

