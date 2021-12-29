Sabres defenseman Jacob Bryson enters NHL's Covid-19 protocol

As the Buffalo Sabres took the ice for their morning skate Wednesday in KeyBank Center, the team announced defenseman Jacob Bryson entered the NHL's Covid-19 protocol.
Bryson, 24, became the sixth Sabres player to enter protocols, joining forwards Jeff Skinner, Vinnie Hinostroza, Zemgus Girgensons, Dylan Cozens and Mark Jankowski.
Sabres coach Don Granato remains in Covid-19 protocol, thrusting assistant Matt Ellis into the role of acting head coach.
With Bryson unavailable, the Sabres recalled defenseman Casey Fitzgerald from Rochester and assigned defenseman Ethan Prow to the taxi squad.
Defenseman Colin Miller was not on the ice for the morning skate after leaving practice early Tuesday.
The Sabres host the New Jersey Devils at 7 p.m. tonight.
