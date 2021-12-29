 Skip to main content
Sabres defenseman Jacob Bryson enters NHL's Covid-19 protocol
Sabres Leafs first

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Jacob Bryson (78) during the first period at KeyBank Center on Nov. 13, 2021.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

As the Buffalo Sabres took the ice for their morning skate Wednesday in KeyBank Center, the team announced defenseman Jacob Bryson entered the NHL's Covid-19 protocol.

Bryson, 24, became the sixth Sabres player to enter protocols, joining forwards Jeff Skinner, Vinnie Hinostroza, Zemgus Girgensons, Dylan Cozens and Mark Jankowski. 

Sabres coach Don Granato remains in Covid-19 protocol, thrusting assistant Matt Ellis into the role of acting head coach.

With Bryson unavailable, the Sabres recalled defenseman Casey Fitzgerald from Rochester and assigned defenseman Ethan Prow to the taxi squad.

Defenseman Colin Miller was not on the ice for the morning skate after leaving practice early Tuesday.

The Sabres host the New Jersey Devils at 7 p.m. tonight.

I've covered the Sabres and National Hockey League for The Buffalo News since November 2018. My previous work included coverage of the Pittsburgh Pirates and University of Pittsburgh athletics for DKPittsburghSports.com.

